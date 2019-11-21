Johnny Angel & the Halos to Perform at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

Ring in the holidays with Johnny Angel & the Halos as they bring their high-energy performance, filled with cross-generational classic songs and holiday hits, to The Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $25.

"We're excited for their energetic and fun performance at Rivers this holiday season."

With a career spanning decades, Johnny Angel & the Halos not only perform the music of the '50s, '60s and '70s, but also have worked with many iconic musicians from those decades including The Temptations, Chuck Barry, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Ray Charles, to name a few. From releasing numerous albums to performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Johnny Angel & the Halos continue to entertain fans across many generations.

"Johnny Angel & the Halos is a renowned group in the city of Pittsburgh," said Vice President of Marketing Shannon Redmond. "We're excited for their energetic and fun performance at Rivers this holiday season."

Led by Jack "Johnny Angel" Hunt, the band consists of 10 ultra-talented musicians playing everything from guitar and piano to the trumpet and saxophone. While the group has performed for as many as 60,000 fans at Three Rivers Stadium and the Regatta, they also play for private groups. No matter the crowd, Johnny Angel & the Halos continue to captivate fans with their catchy songs and incredible performances.

Tickets for Johnny Angel & the Halos' show and for all Rivers Casino Pittsburgh performances can be purchased at the Rivers Casino Players Club or at RiversCasino.com.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows, weddings and more. The space features theatre-style seating for over 2,000 people or up to 800 for sit-down functions and includes an integrated pre-function area.





