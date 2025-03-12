JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present Jesus Christ Superstar, the rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, running April 3-13 at the historic Byham Theater. This groundbreaking and edgy production brings to life the final days of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation and appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, the iconic score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Superstar," and "Heaven on Their Minds."

Under the visionary direction and choreography of Danny Herman, Rocker Verastique, and Lucas Fedele, alongside musical director Dr. Francesca Tortorello, this production will feature Treasure Treasure as Judas, Brecken Newton Farrell as Jesus, Broadway veteran Paul Binotto as Pilate, and Kamilah Lay as Mary.

"We are thrilled to bring the raw emotion and pulse-pounding energy of Jesus Christ Superstar to Pittsburgh audiences," said Colleen Doyno, Artistic Director of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. "For over 50 years, this legendary rock opera has captivated audiences with its groundbreaking rock roots and timeless story. This production isn't a religious experience, it's an edgy and exhilarating rock and roll phenomenon that speaks to everyone. PMT's cast and creative team are bringing a bold and dynamic vision to this production, making it fresh, relevant, and truly unforgettable."

