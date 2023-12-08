Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Pittsburgh

Performances run from January 9th to January 14th, 2024.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Leads Best Mu Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will present the Pittsburgh engagement of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country at the Benedum Center from January 9th to January 14th, 2024, part of the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. 

 

For event information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-4800, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, email groupsales@trustarts.org, or submit a group ticket reservation online at TrustArts.org/groupsales.  For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility

 

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”  

 

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. 


The GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke) and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Timothy Splain. Girl From The North Country is produced by Runaway Entertainment.  

 

Girl From The North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.”


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Leads Best Mu Photo
BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards December 5th Standings; HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: WHOS HOLIDAY Hits Below the Belt at Pittsburgh CLO Photo
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY Hits Below the Belt at Pittsburgh CLO

The CLO Cabaret's holiday special is delightfully raunchy, thanks to a go-for-broke performance by Lara Hayhurst.

3
Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals Photo
Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals

Pittsburgh's boutique professional musical theatre company loves taking chances, and this cabaret is full of them.

4
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Pittsburgh in January Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Pittsburgh in January

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will present the Pittsburgh engagement of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country at the Benedum Center from January 9th to January 14th, 2024, part of the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Capitol Theatre (2/01-2/01)
Gavin Creel in Pittsburgh Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
WVU Creative Arts Center (2/12-2/12)
Winter Wonderettes in Pittsburgh Winter Wonderettes
The Lamp Theater (12/19-12/20)
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Pittsburgh Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
West View Hub HUBWORKS (12/08-12/10)
American Buffalo in Pittsburgh American Buffalo
Barebones Black Box (11/17-12/10)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in Pittsburgh Tick, Tick...Boom!
Iron Horse Theatre Company (12/01-12/16)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
A Lyrical Christmas Carol in Pittsburgh A Lyrical Christmas Carol
Gargaro Theater (12/13-12/17)
Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age in Pittsburgh Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You