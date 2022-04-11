Full Cast Announced for PICT's THE BOYS IN THE BAND

"The Most Anticipated Production of 2022" (BroadwayWorld Readers' Poll, 2021) just announced their cast. The Boys in the Band, Mart Crowley's American classic, will begin previews June 16 at the historic Fred Rogers Studio at WQED in an exciting new production by PICT Classic Theatre.

Jason Shavers (Pittsburgh Public's Slow Food, Pittsburgh CLO) will lead this production as Michael. Joining him will be Nick Cearley (of rock duo The Skivvies) as Larry, Ken Bolden (Netflix's The Chair, Archive 81) as Hank, Dylan Marquis Meyers (PICT's As You Like it, Romeo & Juliet) as Donald, Jerreme Rodriguez (Quantum's Plano) as Emory, Jahir Christian as Bernard (Bricolage, Quantum, City), Tony Lorich II (The REP's Scottsboro Boys) as Cowboy, Jordon Ross Weinhold (PICT, Ephrata Performing Arts Center) as Harold, and Allen Law (City Theatre) as Alan.

Monteze Freeland, City Paper's 2021 Person of the Year (Theatre), will direct. Cory F. Goddard (PICT, Quantum, Bricolage) will Stage Manage, Amy Hotovchin will assist them. All members participating in this production have strong Pittsburgh roots or currently call the Steel City home.

Considered one of the most influential plays in the LGBTQIA+ canon, PICT will present the regional premiere Crowley's revised script seen both on Broadway and in a Netflix adaptation in 2018. Set in 1968 Manhattan, seven friends gather for a raucous birthday party. Flowing drinks and uninvited guests cause tensions to rise and deeply hidden truths to be revealed. Freeland's production will further explore the complexity and individuality of these characters.

The Boys in the Band will have 21 performances, June 16-July 9. All evening performances will begin at 7:30pm, with weekend matinees beginning at 2:00pm. Tickets are now available online at picttheatre.org or by calling 412-561-6000 x207. PICT will be requiring proof of vaccination and masks for the 2021-2022 season. More information about PICT's COVID protocols can be found at picttheatre.org/covid-safety-policies/

MEET THE CAST:

JASON SHAVERS* (Michael) Words cannot express how excited Jason is to appear in this wonderful show with PICT! Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Jason is a graduate of Point Park University. He has had the pleasure of working with many local theater companies, such as Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Public Theater, City Theatre, Quantum Theater, Bricolage, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Stage Right and Pittsburgh Festival Opera. Some favorite past performances include Shrek The Musical (Donkey), The Rocky Horror Show (Frank'N'Furter), Slow Food (Stephen) and Dreamgirls (Marty). His TV/film credits include NOT COOL l(JayJay) and FATHERS & DAUGHTERS as well as commercials for UPMC and Pennsylvania Lottery. Jason is filled with gratitude for Monteze, this wonderful cast and crew and his friends and family for the support they provide. "Remember to love yourself as well as others."

NICK CEARLEY* (Larry) Nick Cearley is the co-creator of critically acclaimed "Undie-Rock" duo known as The Skivvies (www.theskivviesnyc.com). Broadway 1st National Tour of All Shook Up. Off Broadway: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Puck), Pageant (Drama Desk Nominated OffBroadway Original Revival Cast / Cast Album on Jay Records), Sex Tips..., Cupid & Psyche. Selected Regional: Nine (!) regional premiere productions of the one-person play Buyer & Cellar, Twlefth Night, The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse/ Directed by Hunter Foster), Little Shop of Horrors (Portland Center Stage / Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), Next to Normal. Cearley co-conceived and starred in the revival of the actor/musician version of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown which premiered at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. The Skivvies debut album The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show is available in stores now and on all streaming platforms. Twitter & Instagram: @clearlycearley, @theskivviesnyc. www.nickcearley.com

KEN BOLDEN* (Hank) Just completed shooting a short film written, directed and starring Lissa Brennan called LOVE'S BRIGHT WINGS. Ken has performed many times with PICT over the years, most recently as both Dukes in As You Like It and as Nagg in Endgame. He was recently was seen in The Battle Not Begun for Punctuate 4 in Boston. You can tune into Audible's streamed production of Paul Kruse's new play, Daddies in which he plays Dad. (Just don't ask him how as he's a Technopeasant of the first order). Over the years he has worked at Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Quantum Theatre, Off the WALL, Bricolage, and City Theatre. Most recent screen credits include appearances in ARCHIVE 81 and THE CHAIR (Prof. Plum).

DYLAN MARQUIS MEYERS (Donald) Dylan first began working with PICT over eleven years ago. Since then, he has performed in Macbeth (Young Siward/Donalbain), Great Expectations (Pip), Oliver Twist (Noah Claypole), Lady Windermere's Fan, Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Toward the Somme (Martin Crawford), Lion in Winter (King Phillip), Romeo & Juliet (Romeo), and most recently As You Like It (Silvius). Education, UPitt: Compleat Female Stage Beauty (Kynaston), Machinal (Lover), and Agamemnon (Chorus) to pick a few. Other training: Stella Adler Studio of Acting in NYC. Other Pittsburgh credits: Collaborators (Sergei) with Quantum Theatre, A Streetcar Named Desire (Young Man/Doctor) with Pittsburgh Classic Players, Orphans (Phillip) with Standalone Production, Saudade: a senseplay (Co-Director) with Alarum Theatre. When not on stage, Dylan spends his time with D&D, video games, and snuggling with his husband Mark and two cats, Freyja and Tyrant.

JERREME RODRIGUEZ* (Emory) Jerreme Rodriguez was last seen with PICT as Le Beau in As You Like It. And most recently as Juan in Plano with Quantum Theater where he also did The Current War as William Kemmler and Looking For Violeta. Last year, he appeared as Bob Cratchit in CLO's A Musical Christmas Carol, on Heinz Field in A Broadway Musical Celebration and The Wizard of Oz. Other Pittsburgh Credits: Sweat at Pittsburgh Public, he originated the role of Kenny in The Double Threat Trio at CLO Cabaret, where he also played Paco in Miss. Abigail's Guide... opposite Paige Davis, Elder Braithwait in The Book Of Merman, Lucian in Wig Out! with The REP, The Little Mermaid as Flotsam, We Will Rock You and several other shows with Pittsburgh Musical Theater. Texas Credits include Hello, Dolly! at Casa Manana in Ft. Worth. He's performed Chicago, A Little Night Music, and Lucky Stiff for Austin Playhouse, Aida with Austin Lyric Opera, and as the MC in Cabaret at Mary Moody Northen Theater. He originated the roles of Mikael/Raina in I Like To Be Here for Theater 167 in New York, and was Greg in the national tour of A Chorus Line. He's performed with Alba Flamenco in Pittsburgh, and written, directed and starred in Ballets - Undead & The Watchmakers Song-with Ventana Ballet in Austin. He's a librettist in the BMI Musical Theater Workshop, and proud alumni of Interlochen Arts Academy and Point Park University.

JAHIR CHRISTIAN (Bernard) Jahir Christian is thrilled to be making their Pittsburgh return for this production of The Boys in the Band as Bernard! Jahir has previously worked with Bricolage, Quantum Theatre, City Theatre, 12 Peers Theatre, and Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks. They would also like to thank their family back in NYC: Ryan and their two kitties Stormy and Snowy for their undying love and support.

TONY LORRICH II* (Cowboy) Tony graduated from Point Park University in 2017. He was last seen in The Scottsboro Boys at The REP/ Pittsburgh Playhouse in Oakland and performed in The Royale at City Theater. He is thrilled to join the PICT community!

JORDON ROSS WEINHOLD (Harold) Jordon is excited to be revisiting The Boys In The Band after playing Emory in Ephrata Performing Arts Center's production in 2021. Previous PICT Credits: The Old Curiosity Shop (Swiveller, BWW Award), Great Expectations (Herbert Pocket), Oliver Twist (Magistrate Fang), Lady Windermere's Fan (Guy Berkeley). Other credits: A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder (D'Ysquith Family), Something Rotten! (Shakespeare), The Crucible (Reverend Hale), Peter and the Starcatcher (Black Stache), My Fair Lady, (Henry Higgins), Shear Madness (Mikey), Hairspray (Corny Collins), Sweeney Todd (Pirelli), The Producers (Roger DeBris) and The School For Scandal (Sir Peter Teazle). Education: Point Park University (Musical Theatre). Up next: Antonio Salieri in Ephrata Performing Arts Center's production of Amadeus. Follow Jordon on Instagram @jordonrweinhold. Website: www.jordonrossweinhold.com

ALLEN LAW* (Alan) Allen Law moved to Pittsburgh from Asheville, North Carolina where he worked on classics (Romeo & Juliet as Nurse/Tybalt/Paris, Twelfth Night as Olivia, The Crucible as John Hale) and reimagined classics (Stupid F*cking Bird as Con). He is a graduate of Shenandoah Conservatory. His first Pittsburgh performance was for a limited live audience and a wide virtual one, with City Theatre's 2021 Young Playwright's Festival. Other credits include Ray Dolenz in Neil Simon's Proposals (Flat Rock Playhouse), Mozart in Amadeus (North Carolina Stage Company) and Robert Lambert in Boeing, Boeing (Parkway Playhouse). Allen lives with his partner Sam in Squirrel Hill with their cats Hugo Boyfriend and Donna Disguise.

MONTEZE FREELAND (Director) is excited to make his debut with PICT with this timely, queer classic. Monteze is a multi-disciplinary artist from Baltimore, MD whose talents include acting, directing, writing, producing and teaching. Monteze is the current Co-Artistic Director of City Theatre Company and was named City Paper's Person of the Year for Theatre in 2021. In addition to being named the Performer of the Year in 2017 by the Post-Gazette. Select directing credits include: The Garbologists, The Santaland Diaries, The Young playwrights Festival '17 & '21, Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical (City Theatre Company); King Hedley II & Fences (Co- Director with Mark Clayton Southers), Savior Samuel, Miss Julie, Clarissa and John (Edinburgh Fringe Festival & National Black Theatre Festival), Christmas Star and Poe's Last Night (Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company); I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings (Prime Stage Theater); Hairspray, Shrek, The Addams Family, and Freaky Friday (CLO Summer Academy); readings of Trouble in Mind and The Coffin Maker (Pittsburgh Public Theater). Monteze is a proud founding member of the Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color. Many thanks to the incredible cast, design team and PICT. For Lovell.

CORY F. GODDARD* (Stage Manager) Cory's been working in Pittsburgh theatre for 17 years playing with PICT Classic Theatre, Quantum Theatre, Bricolage Production Company, The REP, Texture Contemporary Ballet, Kinetic Theatre, Kelly Strayhorn. They are a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College and a member of Actors Equity Association. When not making theatre they can usually be found listening to records, reading or tending to their plants.

AMY HOTOVCHIN* (Assistant Stage Manager) Amy is excited to be working with PICT again. Previously this year, she stage managed Rachel for the Expand the Canon series and was recently named PICT's first Stephen Guinn Design Fellow. Amy recently graduated from Seton Hill University with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Performance. As a performer, some of her favorite acting credits include The Skin Of Our Teeth (Fortune Teller) and The Wolves (#14). Other technical credits include The Seagull (Assistant Stage Manager) as well as a variety of positions in the SHU costume shop.