EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL to Return to the West End Canopy

Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the cult classic Evil Dead The Musical at the West End Canopy.

The cast includes Brett Goodnack (Ash), Alex Manalo (Annie), Laura Barletta (Cheryl), Brecken Newton Farrell (Scott), Kamilah Lay (Linda), Ben Sheedy (Jake), Ben Nadler (Ed), and Dylan Pal (Knowby). Rounding out the rest of the cast is Collin Yates, Allie Burns, Maya Fullard, Michael Stanley, and Elexa Lindsay Hanner. The production is led by Nick Mitchell (Director), Gemma Mitchell (Choreographer), Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Colleen Doyno (Producer).

Evil Dead The Musical combines all the elements from the cult classic movies, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and The Army of Darkness into one of the craziest musical experiences of all time featuring campy gore and fake blood. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day.

"When I first directed Evil Dead The Musical with PMT in 2017, none of us knew it would grow into a Pittsburgh tradition," said Director Nick Mitchell. "Nearly eight years and six productions later, our Evil Dead family still blends familiar faces with fresh blood-and even welcomes back cast members whose paths once led elsewhere. What's most exciting is that audiences from 30 states have joined the fun, selling out shows year after year. That's a truly groovy endorsement, and I can't wait to keep the tradition alive with this incredible team."