City Theatre To Present CLYDE'S By Lynn Nottage

City Theatre has announced the first production of their 2022/2023 season, Lynn Nottage's Clyde's directed by Monteze Freeland. This Tony-nominated production runs from September 24 to October 16 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

"Clyde's is a play about the seismic, small choices of life," said Monteze Freeland, Director of Clydes, "Lynn Nottage's newest cautionary tale follows her award-winning formula of truth, illumination of the oppressed and a good laugh! Crafting this play with bold actors that I admire and some I've had the pleasure of sharing the stage with (Jerreme and Patrick, Sweat alum) is a true delight. The unique, Pennsylvanian themes of this play will surely resonate with a Pittsburgh audience. We hope you pull up a chair to enjoy this flavorful meal!"

Clyde's opened on Broadway on November 23, 2021 and ran through January 16, 2022 at the Hayes Theater. It was one of three productions that Lynn Nottage had on Broadway at the time.

Clyde's is one of three artistic pieces inspired by Reading, Pennsylvania, where Nottage spent two years interviewing residents. Another of the three, Sweat, was produced at the Pittsburgh Public Theater in 2018. While Clyde's is not a sequel to Sweat, it does mark the next chapter of Jason's story. Jason is portrayed by Patrick Cannon who also played the role in Sweat at PPT.

"Though different in style and tone, Lynn Nottage describes Sweat and Clyde's as 'tangentially in conversation,'" said Patrick Cannon. "It is a privilege and deep honor to have this rare opportunity to step back into the Nottage-multiverse, if you would, and to continue to be a part of the conversation. In Clyde's we have a group of beautiful souls battling significant professional and personal demons. Through connection and sustenance, they push back on these forces in their lives in pursuit of joy and, perhaps, redemption."

Clyde's is directed by Monteze Freeland and features performers Patrick Cannon, Khalil Kain, Latonia Phipps, Jerreme Rodriguez, and Saige Smith, scenic design by Tony Ferrieri, lighting design by Jason Lynch, costume design by Karen Gilmer dramaturgy by Richard McBride, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Patti Kelly will serve as the company's stage manager.

For the production City Theatre is excited to collaborate with Amachi Pittsburgh and Community Kitchen Pittsburgh through the theater's City Connects program. Amachi Pittsburgh staff members will host a post-performance discussion on October 2nd following the 2pm matinee. The Community Kitchen initiatives include having cast and creative team members visit Community Kitchen's facilities, as well as highlighting the important work of both organizations through our CitySpeaks Podcast.

CLYDE'S

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Monteze Freeland

Under the watchful eye of the titular character, Clyde's follows the kitchen staff of a truck stop in a small PA town. Comprised of formerly incarcerated individuals, the staff come together to find fulfillment both in their lives and in creating the perfect sandwich. Layered with loveable characters, this show is "a genuinely funny and deeply emotional exploration of radical imagination, restorative justice, and the healing power of food." (Bon Appetit)

September 24 through October 16, 2022

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).