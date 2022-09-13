Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Theatre To Present CLYDE'S By Lynn Nottage

This Tony-nominated production runs from September 24 to October 16 on the City Theatre Main Stage. 

Pittsburgh News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

City Theatre has announced the first production of their 2022/2023 season, Lynn Nottage's Clyde's directed by Monteze Freeland. This Tony-nominated production runs from September 24 to October 16 on the City Theatre Main Stage.

"Clyde's is a play about the seismic, small choices of life," said Monteze Freeland, Director of Clydes, "Lynn Nottage's newest cautionary tale follows her award-winning formula of truth, illumination of the oppressed and a good laugh! Crafting this play with bold actors that I admire and some I've had the pleasure of sharing the stage with (Jerreme and Patrick, Sweat alum) is a true delight. The unique, Pennsylvanian themes of this play will surely resonate with a Pittsburgh audience. We hope you pull up a chair to enjoy this flavorful meal!"

Clyde's opened on Broadway on November 23, 2021 and ran through January 16, 2022 at the Hayes Theater. It was one of three productions that Lynn Nottage had on Broadway at the time.

Clyde's is one of three artistic pieces inspired by Reading, Pennsylvania, where Nottage spent two years interviewing residents. Another of the three, Sweat, was produced at the Pittsburgh Public Theater in 2018. While Clyde's is not a sequel to Sweat, it does mark the next chapter of Jason's story. Jason is portrayed by Patrick Cannon who also played the role in Sweat at PPT.

"Though different in style and tone, Lynn Nottage describes Sweat and Clyde's as 'tangentially in conversation,'" said Patrick Cannon. "It is a privilege and deep honor to have this rare opportunity to step back into the Nottage-multiverse, if you would, and to continue to be a part of the conversation. In Clyde's we have a group of beautiful souls battling significant professional and personal demons. Through connection and sustenance, they push back on these forces in their lives in pursuit of joy and, perhaps, redemption."

Clyde's is directed by Monteze Freeland and features performers Patrick Cannon, Khalil Kain, Latonia Phipps, Jerreme Rodriguez, and Saige Smith, scenic design by Tony Ferrieri, lighting design by Jason Lynch, costume design by Karen Gilmer dramaturgy by Richard McBride, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Patti Kelly will serve as the company's stage manager.

For the production City Theatre is excited to collaborate with Amachi Pittsburgh and Community Kitchen Pittsburgh through the theater's City Connects program. Amachi Pittsburgh staff members will host a post-performance discussion on October 2nd following the 2pm matinee. The Community Kitchen initiatives include having cast and creative team members visit Community Kitchen's facilities, as well as highlighting the important work of both organizations through our CitySpeaks Podcast.

CLYDE'S

Written by Lynn Nottage
Directed by Monteze Freeland

Under the watchful eye of the titular character, Clyde's follows the kitchen staff of a truck stop in a small PA town. Comprised of formerly incarcerated individuals, the staff come together to find fulfillment both in their lives and in creating the perfect sandwich. Layered with loveable characters, this show is "a genuinely funny and deeply emotional exploration of radical imagination, restorative justice, and the healing power of food." (Bon Appetit)

September 24 through October 16, 2022

  • Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and/or 5:30 p.m.
  • Sundays at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489 (CITY).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Fantastic Negrito Brings a Special Blend of Sonic Sounds to Highmark Blues & Heritage FestivalFantastic Negrito Brings a Special Blend of Sonic Sounds to Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival
September 13, 2022

A conceptualist like Frank Zappa, a mixologist like George Clinton, and an experimenter like Sun Ra, the Massachusetts-born, 54-year-old, Somali-American singer-songwriter named Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, AKA Fantastic Negrito, concocted his own blues-based, psychedelic sonic stew. Inspired by his growing up on the mean streets of Oakland, CA, Negrito's music is a surreal, twilight-zonish, cosmic blend of sounds with ancient roots and hints of the future. 
Shamekia Copeland and Ruthie Foster Join Forces in Powerhouse Concert at Highmark Blues & Heritage FestivalShamekia Copeland and Ruthie Foster Join Forces in Powerhouse Concert at Highmark Blues & Heritage Festival
September 13, 2022

Guitarist/vocalist Shemekia Copeland was literally born into blues royalty and founded her own kingdom of artistic expression. Composer/vocalist/ keyboardist Ruthie Foster established her own sonic citizenship by combining a melting pot of musical genres into her own distinctive sound.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Pittsburgh Premiere of Ronnie Marmo In I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Runs October 21-22Pittsburgh Premiere of Ronnie Marmo In I'M NOT A COMEDIAN... I'M LENNY BRUCE Runs October 21-22
September 12, 2022

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, present “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M LENNY BRUCE.”