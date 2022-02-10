City Theatre Commissions Marlana Adele Vassar For South Side Mural Project

City Theatre has announced the commission of mural artist Marlana Adele Vassar to create a large-scale mural on the theater's Philip Chosky Production Center inspired by the rich history of immigrants and refugees in the city, both past and present.

As part of a RADical Impact Grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD), one of twelve awarded in 2019 in honor of RAD's 25th anniversary, City Theatre commissioned playwright James McManus to write a play featuring stories of immigration in Pittsburgh. In September 2021, McManus's play The Rivers Don't Know had its world premiere and was presented in partnership with Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University, Cornerstone Theater, and community partners All for All powered by the Global Switchboard, ARYSE, Global Minds, JFCS Refugee & Immigrant Services, Literacy Pittsburgh, Welcoming Pittsburgh, and the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh.

Inspired by stories from the community, The Rivers Don't Know explores the experiences of refugees and immigrants in Pittsburgh. Through three interlocking stories of a 1940s steel mill worker, a Somali family, and a class of ESL students, the script contemplates what it means to call the steel city home.

The final stage of the project is an 18'x50' mural on the theater's production center in South Side inspired by the themes of the play. Facing Muriel Street, between 13th and 14th Streets, the mural location can be seen across the Monongahela River.

"The development and production process for The Rivers Don't Know fostered collaborations with immigrant and refugee organizations, communities, and artists throughout Pittsburgh and beyond", shared City Theatre Co-Artistic Director Clare Drobot. "We are excited to add a new mural to South Side's artistic landscape celebrating those bonds and sharing Marlana's artistry on our campus for years to come."

Mural artist Marlana Adele Vassar was selected from a rich pool of Pittsburgh-based artistic applicants.

"I've spent the last few years translating community stories into distinctive public art pieces with a balance of style and substances," said Vassar. "My professional experiences have given me a unique perspective on creative approaches and helped me develop my artistic philosophy - art is everywhere, and the ordinary has the potential to be extraordinary."

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Marlana Adele Vassar is a Pittsburgh-area artist and University of Pittsburgh alum (2006). Largely self-taught as an artist, Vassar's philosophy of balancing style and substance has attracted a diverse audience to her work. She weaves symbolism, surrealism and rich storytelling into figures and patterns, resulting in works that are personal yet open to interpretation.

Vassar began her career as a graphic designer with the intention to move into game design, however a series of personal events turned her focus to the world of fine art. Since 2008, her work has been featured nationwide in museums, galleries and public projects. Known for her lavish style and attention to detail, Vassar has earned numerous accolades for her works. Her most recent accomplishments include public projects with the City of Pittsburgh, PSU Hampden, and Oasis Community Kitchen along with several private commissions.