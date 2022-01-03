Chatham Baroque Relocates to Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Campus

Chatham Baroque has announced that it will relocate to the 10-acre Pittsburgh Theological Seminary (PTS) Campus, in East Liberty/Highland Park. The move will enable the organization to have its offices, rehearsal space and a performance venue all in one location, for the first time in its 30-year history.



Chatham Baroque has established itself as one of the nation's most distinguished period ensembles and the region's largest early music organization. The 2021/2022 season includes both in-person concerts and on-demand videos performed by Chatham Baroque and an array of guest artists as well as other distinguished touring ensembles.



For the past 18 years, Chatham Baroque has been headquartered at the Ice House in Lawrenceville, with rehearsals and performances occurring at various locations throughout the city. With its move to the PTS campus, the ensemble will be able to centralize many activities.



"What first caught our attention about the PTS campus were the accessibility and remarkable acoustics of the Hicks Memorial Chapel," says Donna Goyak, Chatham Baroque's Executive Director, "but it was the potential for cross-organizational collaboration with PTS and partnerships with surrounding schools, businesses, and agencies that really inspired us to pursue this opportunity. Though we will continue to hold our programs in a variety of locations, we couldn't be any more excited about our new home-base."



Chatham Baroque has already presented a number of programs on the campus, including a free mini-concert for the seminary's students, faculty and staff; a holiday program as part of their 2019/2020 concert series; and a free lecture on medieval music presented by Benjamin Bagby and members of Sequentia.



In addition to its practical advantages, the new location is also a cultural fit for Chatham Baroque, whose programming includes a mix of secular and sacred music, performed in both concert hall and worship settings. Visiting artists hosted by the group present devotional and sacred music from a wide range of traditions, including early Jewish and Ottoman music. The historical connection between music and worship can also be traced in the collection of ancient musical manuscripts found in PTS's Barbour Library.



"Chatham Baroque will be a valued partner in the PTS community helping us to explore the intersection of faith and the arts" said the Rev. Dr. Asa J. Lee, President and Professor of Theological Formation for Ministry. "Music is an important part of our expression of faith. Many of the baroque pieces that make up the core of their music were composed in service to Christian liturgy. They will be a wonderful partner in helping our students understand the role of music, the arts, and liturgy in ministry."



Chatham Baroque's 2021/2022 Season continues:



Twelfth Night, "Flash and Elegance"

Saturday, Jan. 15, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

"Les Nations"

Friday, Feb. 25, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper St. Clair

Saturday, Feb. 26, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Sunday, Feb. 27, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

"Stabat Mater"

Saturday, April 2, East Liberty Presbyterian Church

Sunday, April 3, East Liberty Presbyterian Church

East of the River, "Hamsa"

Saturday, April 30, Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, East Liberty



Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Attendees are also required to wear masks. Additional safety measures include holding concerts in large venues to maximize physical distancing.