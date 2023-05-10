2023 Gene Kelly Award Nominations Revealed

Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family have announced the nominees for the 32nd Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30pm at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

"Since its beginning in 1991, the Gene Kelly Awards recognize the incredible talent of thousands of students across Allegheny County," said Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "The Awards recognize not only the artistic talent of these students, but also celebrate their dedication to their communities and schools, both on stage and behind-the-scenes. Pittsburgh CLO is honored to lead this 30-year long tradition, celebrating excellence in High School Musical Theater," said Fleischer.

The Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater were launched in 1991 to recognize and encourage student achievement and to focus the attention of the community and school districts on the importance of musical theater and arts education.

Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this event celebrates the power of the Arts to significantly improve all areas of education! High school theater programs are the real winners as show business veterans and community celebrities help to spread the word about the achievements of high school students and their school's musical theater programs. Over the past 30 years, Gene Kelly Award winners have gone on to careers in film, TV, and on Broadway.

Over the past three months, a panel of judges have attended the performances by the following 32 Allegheny County high schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Carlynton Junior-High School, Chartiers Valley High School, Eden Christian Academy, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, Moon Area High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Serra Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, St. Joseph High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills Senior High School.

The judging panel was comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals, and performers. On May 5 these judges met and reviewed highlights from each high school performance. The scoring was then tabulated by Deloitte LLP.

The Nominees for the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards are:

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Carlynton Junior-High School

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Quaker Valley High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Costume Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Redeemer Lutheran School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Original)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical



Carlynton Junior-High School

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Chartiers Valley High School

9 to 5 the Musical

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Big Fish

Serra Catholic High School

Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

The Prom

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Plum Senior High

Fiddler on the Roof

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish

Sewickley Academy

Big Fish School Edition

Budget Level II

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

The Prom

Quaker Valley High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!

Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!

Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up



Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish



Sewickley Academy

Big Fish School Edition



Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical



Bishop Canevin High School

Freaky Friday



Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame



Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!



Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition



Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!



Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)



Woodland Hills Senior High School

Seussical

Best Student Orchestra

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical



Moon Area High School

Something Rotten!



Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

The Prom



Shady Side Academy Senior School

Chicago: Teen Edition



Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)



Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Outstanding Student Artist

Anna Boothby

Student Lighting Op/On-stage Role Replacement

Avonworth High School



Charlotte Kinslow

Understudy for Judy Bernly, Also cast as Roz Keith

Chartiers Valley High School



Linz Thomas

Technical Lighting Designer

Elizabeth Forward High School



David Poirier and Kulthoom Fatema Dinani

Documentarians

Hampton High School



Jack Cipriani

Advertisement Coordinator/Director

Moon Area High School



Alexa Custer

Assistant Music Director

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

Best Supporting Actor

Brooks Brady

Thomas Nostradamus

Something Rotten!

Hampton High School



Primo Brodt-Jenkins

Harry Bright

Mamma Mia!

Gateway High School



Avi Chetlin

Trent Oliver

The Prom

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12



David Keller

Simeon

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy



Hayden Krupp

Moonface Martin

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School



Eli Wynn

Thernardier

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Best Supporting Actress

Ashley Caldwell

Erma

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School



Annelise Hanson

Mayzie Labird

Seussical

Woodland Hills Senior High School



Kenzie Heidenreich

Jan

Grease

West Allegheny High School



Lila Kelley

Zinnia Wormwood

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Baldwin High School



Lucia Palmer

Portia

Something Rotten!

Moon Area High School



Natalie Whitfield

Rosie

Mamma Mia!

Gateway High School

Best Actor

Jack Cipriani

Nick Bottom

Something Rotten!

Moon Area High School



Amerik Cirota

Joseph

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy



Tyler Guinto-Brody

Quasimodo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Forward High School



Nathan Marks

Dom Claude Frollo

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Elizabeth Forward High School



Ben Stolarz

Jean Valjean

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School



Kai Suyama

Nick Bottom

Something Rotten!

Hampton High School

Best Actress

Felicity Dicken

Judy Bernly

9 to 5 the Musical

North Hills High School



Isabella Gricar

Narrator

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Westinghouse Arts Academy



Brylee Hendry

Hodel

Fiddler on the Roof

Plum Senior High School



Kaitlyn Majewski

Natalie Heller/Ed

All Shook Up

McKeesport Area High School



Rachael Parsons

Hope Harcourt

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Thomas Jefferson High School



Ava Sandstrom

Eponine

Les Misérables School Edition

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

Best Musical



Budget Level I

McKeesport Area High School

All Shook Up



Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Big Fish



Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

Grand Hotel: The Musical



Westinghouse Arts Academy

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

The Hunchback of Notre Dame



Riverview Jr./Sr. High School

Young Frankenstein



Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

Something Rotten!



Thomas Jefferson High School

Anything Goes (2022 Revision)