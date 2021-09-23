ZOMBIE GIRL and SWAMP GIRL to Open at B3 Theater

Genocide and ecology. These are the respective topics of ZOMBIE GIRL and SWAMP GIRL by playwright Paco José Madden. Both shows will be produced by Phoenix-based B3 Theater (b3theater.com) virtually via Zoom from October 22nd-31st.

"Each show takes tropes we are familiar with and gives them a different spin," says Madden. In ZOMBIE GIRL, humans are the enemy and commit atrocities against zombies who are undead but not brain-eaters. "It's really about how we dehumanize people who are 'other,'" continues Madden.

Humans aren't exactly the heroes in SWAMP GIRL either. A young college student filming a documentary on a corporate polluter falls into a polluted cesspool and is transformed into a half-human/half swamp creature similar to DC Comics' SWAMP THING. She seeks revenge against the corporation that is responsible for the death of the film crew and her tragic transformation. The play was not only inspired by the DC Comics' character, but also Rachel Carson's groundbreaking environmental science book SILENT SPRING. "The play examines how poorly we treat our planet and the need to repair the ecological damage done to our world," says director Ilana Lydia.

"What is unique about these performances is that we will be using comicbook art for the production," continues Lydia. "It will be eye-catching as well as eye-opening for those who tune into the virtual performance."

"This will also be the 10th Anniversary of ZOMBIE GIRL," states Madden. ZOMBIE GIRL premiered at End Times: Vignettes for the Apocalypse V in 2011 in NYC and was awarded the Serling Award for best script, best actress, and best production. "It's great to see that this show is given new life or unlife," rejoinders Madden.

Cast announcement for ZOMBIE GIRL and SWAMP GIRL:

Zombie Girl Jacque Arend

Swamp Girl Trystan Youngjohn

Player 1 Staceye Beatty

Player 2 Erin Natseway

Player 3 Julie Peterson

Player 4 Nathan Dunlap

For more information on the show and to order tickets, go to http://our.show/b3/ZombieSwamp.