Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical
Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Rapheal Hamilton - AND IN THIS CORNER CASIUS CLAY - Childsplay
Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)
Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater
Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Katie Wright - PIPPIN - Actor's Youth Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Debra Ann Byrd - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)
Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School
Best Choreography
Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre
Best Choreography (Youth Production)
Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Costume Design
Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Costume Design (Youth Production)
Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre
Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)
CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)
Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Music Direction
CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre
Best Music Direction (Youth Production)
Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Musical (Youth Production)
MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Play
OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company
Best Play (Youth Production)
THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre
Best Scenic Design
Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)
Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Susan Gibson - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Natalie Andrews - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company
