Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Best Actor in a Musical
Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Actor in a Play
Rapheal Hamilton - AND IN THIS CORNER CASIUS CLAY - Childsplay

Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)
Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Katie Wright - PIPPIN - Actor's Youth Theatre

Best Actress in a Play
Debra Ann Byrd - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)
Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School

Best Choreography
Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre

Best Choreography (Youth Production)
Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Costume Design
Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Costume Design (Youth Production)
Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Director of a Musical
Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)
CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre

Best Director of a Play
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)
Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Music Direction
CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre

Best Music Direction (Youth Production)
Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Musical
KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Musical (Youth Production)
MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Play
OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Play (Youth Production)
THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Scenic Design
Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)
Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Susan Gibson - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Natalie Andrews - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company

