Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)

Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Rapheal Hamilton - AND IN THIS CORNER CASIUS CLAY - Childsplay

Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)

Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)

Katie Wright - PIPPIN - Actor's Youth Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Debra Ann Byrd - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)

Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School

Best Choreography

Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre

Best Choreography (Youth Production)

Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Costume Design

Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Costume Design (Youth Production)

Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre

Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)

CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre

Best Director of a Play

Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)

Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Music Direction

CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre

Best Music Direction (Youth Production)

Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Musical (Youth Production)

MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Play

OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Play (Youth Production)

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre

Best Scenic Design

Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)

Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)

Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Susan Gibson - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)

Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Natalie Andrews - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You