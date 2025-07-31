 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WINNIE-THE-POOH Returns to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater for One Week Only

Encore presentation runs August 14–17 following brief summer closure.

By: Jul. 31, 2025
WINNIE-THE-POOH Returns to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater for One Week Only Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced a change to its upcoming schedule: instead of Jack & the Beanstalk, the venue will present an encore run of Winnie-the-Pooh from August 14 to 17, 2025. The beloved bear of the Hundred Acre Wood returns for one week only in a whimsical puppet production based on the classic tales by A. A. Milne.

This brand-new show features charming original music by Sean Bonnette, best known for his work with the band AJJ. The family-friendly production invites audiences into the enchanting world of Pooh and friends, brought to life through delightful puppetry and toe-tapping tunes. The show is recommended for children ages 4 and up.

The theater will be closed August 7–10. Summer showtimes for Winnie-the-Pooh are Thursdays through Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and Sundays at 11:00 a.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). Reservations can be made by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visiting https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.azpuppets.org or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0.




Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos