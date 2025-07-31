WINNIE-THE-POOH Returns to The Great Arizona Puppet Theater for One Week Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced a change to its upcoming schedule: instead of Jack & the Beanstalk, the venue will present an encore run of Winnie-the-Pooh from August 14 to 17, 2025. The beloved bear of the Hundred Acre Wood returns for one week only in a whimsical puppet production based on the classic tales by A. A. Milne.

This brand-new show features charming original music by Sean Bonnette, best known for his work with the band AJJ. The family-friendly production invites audiences into the enchanting world of Pooh and friends, brought to life through delightful puppetry and toe-tapping tunes. The show is recommended for children ages 4 and up.

The theater will be closed August 7–10. Summer showtimes for Winnie-the-Pooh are Thursdays through Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and Sundays at 11:00 a.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). Reservations can be made by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visiting https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.azpuppets.org or call 602-262-2050, ext. 0.