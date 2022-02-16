Valley Youth Theatre Is Back On Stage With DEAR 2020!, An Original Composition By Valley Students

After a 2-year hiatus, Valley Youth Theatre re-opens its doors with the world premiere of Dear 2020!, Friday, February 25 at 7:00 pm, at Valley Youth Theatre. Written and performed by Valley young people, Dear 2020! gives audiences an insight into the often humorous and sometimes tragic ways that the year 2020 and the global pandemic have affected our way of life. Audience members and child actors will interact in this cathartic piece all about growing up in this "new normal", as they share their experiences, bond, heal, and navigate uncharted territory together.

According to VYT's Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper, "This show is truly what Valley Youth Theatre is all about. We saw this pandemic take a tremendous toll on our young people and their mental health. Our children needed a place to voice their experiences and not get overpowered by adults. I am humbled that these children felt safe and cared for in this project to trust us with their stories."

Fourteen-year-old ASU Prep Freshman, Kylan Chait agrees. "I'm honored to be a part of this cast that was chosen for their unique voices and perspectives on this pandemic. Valley Youth Theatre sets the standard for how kids should be treated...". Kylan also serves as Dear 2020!'s Student Director

Cast members, who range from 9 to 17, began writing about their experiences with a series of monologues about the silver linings, poignant moments, and humorous observations about the pandemic. With additional writing prompts from Cooper and VYT Staff members as well as online discussions, an extended story began to form. Valley Youth Theatre's Education and Outreach Director Madolyn Whitmer and Student Dramatist, Petra Danek formed the monologues and writings into a performance piece.

Explains Cooper, "Adults have done enough talking about the pandemic. These children have so much to say and have not had the opportunity to let their voices be heard. We hope this opens up a dialogue between Valley children and their adults about how the pandemic affected them. What we see is that we all had so many shared experiences. While some may have felt alone and isolated, we all were experiencing this together."

Dear 2020! is sponsored in part by a grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Last year, Valley Youth Theatre was one of 10 Arizona non-profits to participate in the Commission's Creative Youth Development Cohort -- an initiativea??thata??investsa??ina??artsa??and culturea??organizations and programs that center youth voice across Arizona.a??Piloted in 2020-21, the CYD Investment Cohorta??functions as a fusion of a cohort and granting program.a??The programa??aims to brings together a diverse cohort of young people and adult accomplices to share resources anda??struggles anda??engage with knowledge experts in the field to advancea??theira??skills as Creative Youth Development practitioners. Kylan Chait was the youth representative and Madolyn Whitmer was the adult accomplice representing Valley Youth Theatre in the cohort.

Dear 2020! will host both in person and virtual school field trips, as well as VYT's Literacy and The Arts program, the award-winning program that gives students from Title 1 schools a page-to-stage experience by combining in-school learning with the experience of live theatre. Books related to the production and accompanying study guides are provided to the children prior to seeing the show.

Produced and Directed by Cooper with Student Director Chait, was written by the Dear 2020! cast and Scripted by Whitmer with Student Dramatist, Danek. The interactive media in the show was created by Skygate Pictures, with lighting design by Jeff A. Davis, sound design by Tom Holmberg, and costume design by Karol Cooper. The Production Stage Manager is Morgan McCall.

In addition to opening night, public performances include Saturdays, February 26, March 5 and 12 at 3pm and Sundays, February 27, March 6 and 13 at 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm. The theatre is located at 525 North First Street, in Downtown Phoenix, Ticket prices are $22.50 and can be purchased at www.vyt.com.

Dear 2020! marks the first mainstage performance for VYT since February 2020. In order to keep its young performers healthy, audience members will be asked to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of showtime. Masks will be required at all times in the theatre. Full safety protocols are available HERE.