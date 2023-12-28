Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend

Unscrewed Theater has announced that it will host the New Year’s Eve Eve Show this weekend.

Goodbye, 2023! Unscrewed Theater is ringing in a whole new year of improv and laughter with a family-friendly super-sized show featuring players from our House Teams!

This family-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm MST. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

You can now watch the show two ways, live and in person from your seat in the theater, or from the comfort on your own home.