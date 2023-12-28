Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend

This family-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm MST.
Unscrewed Theater has announced that it will host the New Year’s Eve Eve Show this weekend.
Goodbye, 2023! Unscrewed Theater is ringing in a whole new year of improv and laughter with a family-friendly super-sized show featuring players from our House Teams!
This family-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm MST. Doors open at 7:00 pm.
You can now watch the show two ways, live and in person from your seat in the theater, or from the comfort on your own home.
