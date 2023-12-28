Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend

This family-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm MST.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12 Photo 2 Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre & More Lead!
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumbe Photo 4 Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend

Unscrewed Theater has announced that it will host the New Year’s Eve Eve Show this weekend.

Goodbye, 2023! Unscrewed Theater is ringing in a whole new year of improv and laughter with a family-friendly super-sized show featuring players from our House Teams!

This family-friendly performance will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm MST. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

You can now watch the show two ways, live and in person from your seat in the theater, or from the comfort on your own home.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February Photo
GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February

Fountain Hills Theater will present Ghost, the Musical. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts Th Photo
2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts This Winter

An exhilarating weekend of performances, master classes and social events featuring some of the most important voices in contemporary dance today, the Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival comes to Tempe Center for the Arts. 

3
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January Photo
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Bridge Initiative will present a stage adaptation of the posthumously published 1947 book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in FebruaryGHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in JanuaryTHE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January
Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSONBlack Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON
Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11Photos: Theatrikos Launches 2024 Season With Classic American Comedy HARVEY, January 26- February 11

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show in Phoenix 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You