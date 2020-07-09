University Of Arizona's School Of Theatre, Film & Television to Present Digital Industry Event

The University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the 15th edition of I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN (IDIWS), the annual showcase of undergraduate thesis films celebrating a wide range of new filmmaking voices. This year, the event will include a series of sidebar conversations featuring industry luminaries who are all alumni of the School of Theatre, Film & Television.

The 2020 edition of I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN will be presented on YouTube on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 (youtube.com/UASchoolofTFTV). Films will compete for prizes awarded by this year's Jury: Austin Film Festival's Film Competition Director Rob Gonzalez, producer of the Emmy-winning series After Forever Allison Vanore and film critic and journalist Katie Walsh (Los Angeles Times, IndieWire, Vanity Fair).

I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN 2020 will feature conversations from an array of notable alumni from across the entertainment field. Special guests include Netflix's Head of Original Film Scott Stuber, award-winning film editor Lindsay Utz (American Factory, Miss Americana), director Tyler Gillett (Scream 5, V/H/S), Sundance Film Festival Shorts Programmer Mike Plante, WME agent and partner Brad Slater, casting director Eyde Belasco (Sorry To Bother You, Transparent), producer Allison Vanore (After Forever), writer/producer Peter Murrieta (Mr. Iglesias, Superior Donuts), emerging directors Darious Britt (Unsound) and Christopher Cegielski (Reagan) and actors Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer), Kyle Harris (Indoor Boys, High Maintenance), Carly Natania Grossman and Michael Schulz. Tucson's Loft Cinema Program Director Jeff Yanc will host.

"Located an hour's drive from the Mexican border and a short flight from Hollywood, the UArizona School of Theatre, Film and Television has built over time a reputation for nurturing and elevating diverse voices and original, brave visions" said Andrew Belser, Director of University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television. "We're thrilled to share our student and alumni talent with a larger audience and hope that this unique slate of films and behind the scenes stories from our impressive cadre of alumni will be a welcome, energizing and uplifting addition to the streaming-scape, and bring new perspective to our business."

The IDIWS 2020 schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, August 8, starting at 3:00pm MT

Introduction

Scott Stuber, Head of Original Film, Netflix

The Influencers

Tyler Gillett + Lindsay Utz

The co-director of Scream 5 and the editor of this year's Academy Award-winning Best Documentary, American Factory, in conversation about shaping the art of tomorrow's cinema.

The Starmakers

Brad Slater + Eyde Belasco

How stars are made and new talent discovered, from the agents who represent you to the casting directors responsible for you being hired; WME's Brad Slater and casting director Eyde Belasco discuss everything you need to know.

New Voices

Darious Britt + Christopher Cegielski

A lively conversation between these emerging directors will look at how they were able to get their projects made and the challenges - and opportunities - that face new filmmakers in today's entertainment landscape.

Film Block One + Q&A

Hosted by: Jeff Yanc

● MIRROR - Filmmaker: Mason Day (6:45)

● TESORO - Filmmaker: Roxanna Denise Stevens Ibarra (8:30)

● KAREN FROM SUSIE MAY - Filmmakers: Dan Crowley + Adam Alegría (10:25)

● SIDE BY SIDE - Filmmaker: Alyssa Urgo (7:24)

● TIL THE END - Filmmaker: Joel Romero (8:30)

● DICK'S CAFE AMRIKANO - Filmmakers: Zayna Altoubal + Daniel Paz (8:30)

● HOUSES IN MOTION - Filmmakers: Adrian Meyer + Martin Somoza (8:20)

Sunday, August 9, starting at 3:00pm MT

The Writers' Room

Allison Vanore + Peter Murrieta

Writer/producers Allison Vanore and Peter Murrieta talk streaming platforms, writing and producing a hit TV series, what makes good television and whether today's writers' rooms are diverse enough.

Festival World

Mike Plante

In a discussion with one of this year's graduating filmmakers, we learn what a Sundance Film Festival programmer looks for when deciding which projects to include in a world-renowned film festival.

The Actors

Kyle Harris + Vinessa Vidotto

with Carly Natania Grossman and Michael Schulz

Two of today's most up-and-coming television actors are joined by the next generation of acting talent to discuss what it takes to be cast, how to stand out and some of the challenges facing actors in the current environment.

Film Block Two + Q&A

Hosted by: Jeff Yanc

● THE LEAK - Filmmaker: Adam Meilech (9:34)

● A HUNGER - Filmmaker: Anthony Cutrone (6:30)

● BARREN - Filmmaker: Emma Sinex (6:40)

● ICE CREAM RUN - Filmmaker: Sam Lulloff (7:20)

● YOU DON'T DARE KNOW - Filmmaker: Bailey Stalcup (7:20)

● IRIS - Filmmaker: Zach Lovvorn (6:40)

● THE LIGHTS ARE ON, NO ONE'S HOME - Filmmaker: Faye Ruiz (10:15)

Awards Ceremony

Hosted by: Jeff Yanc

