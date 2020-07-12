Tucson Theater Artists Emergency Fund Raises Over $15,000 So Far

More than $15,600 has been raised for the Theater Artists Emergency Fund in the Tucson and Southern Arizona area.

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is administering the Theater Artists Emergency Fund with support from the Arizona Daily Star and the Artists Emergency Fund Committee, a community organized committee. The purpose of the community-advised fundraiser and resulting funds is to provide relief awards to theater workers in Southern Arizona, both full and part-time, in light of economic hardship due to cancellations arising from COVID-19 ongoing pandemic.

Granted awards will reimburse theater artists for loss of income in amounts up to $500 from March 1 through July 31, 2020. AFTSA anticipates need will outpace available funds and will continue to do what we can to support the arts community as the health crisis progresses.

The fundraising goal of $20,000 will help support individual theater artist professionals in Southern Arizona. The community led fundraising efforts will remain open through July 22, 2020.

To make a tax-deductible donation or to apply for a grant, go to https://artsfoundtucson.org/grant/theater-artists-emergency-fund/.

