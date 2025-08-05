Tony-Winner Lea Salonga and More Added to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 50th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scottsdale Arts has revealed a fresh slate of programming for the 2025–26 season, continuing the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The newly announced lineup adds to a robust schedule spanning music, dance, theater, comedy, and conversation all presented in one of Arizona’s premier cultural venues.

Among the new additions are Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale, returning with a new choral-orchestral work titled TRANSCENDENCE; Broadway favorite Lea Salonga in a program titled Stage, Screen & Everything in Between; and the Arizona debut of Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Memory Bank Tour. The season also features celebrated performers such as Rufus Wainwright, Fran Lebowitz, Five for Fighting, Rita Rudner, and David Sedaris, alongside dynamic dance troupes and orchestral showcases.

Tickets for newly announced events go on sale August 7 at ScottsdaleArts.org. The full schedule is subject to change.

Below is a full list of 2025–26 programming:

SIPPIN’ SERIES

Sippin' Series: Craftsman Spirits

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, 7 p.m.

Sippin' Series: Kokomo Rum

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, 7 p.m.

MUSIC & CONCERTS

The Scottsdale Chorus

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, 3 p.m.

An Evening with Jeremy Jordan

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, 7:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Five For Fighting with String Quartet

Supporting Artist: Lace and Lee

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Rufus Wainwright

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Lea Salonga – Stage, Screen & Everything in Between

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix Chorale – TRANSCENDENCE

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, 2 p.m.

Cheyenne Jackson – Signs of Life

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, 7 p.m.

Gunhild Carling with New Guard Big Band

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Chris Thile

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Paquito D'Rivera

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb – The Memory Bank Tour

Sunday, April 19, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

David Sedaris

Saturday, May 2, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

DANCE & THEATER

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre – Braided Roots

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Hung Dance – BIRDY

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Ballet Hispánico – CARMEN.maquia

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

GALLIM

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Jonas The Company

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

HOMEGROWN: An Arizona Choreographer Showcase

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

COMEDY & CONVERSATION

An Evening with Rita Rudner

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Fran Lebowitz

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

ORCHESTRAL PROGRAMS – SCOTTSDALE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

Echoes of a New World: Reflections on Resilience and Renewal

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, 4 p.m.

Legends and Legacy: Myth, Heroism, and the American Spirit

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, 4 p.m.

A Season of Light: Holiday Traditions and Togetherness

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, 4 p.m.

Voices of Courage: Struggle and Defiance

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, 4 p.m.

The Wayfarer's Hope: A Nation's Journey

Sunday, March 22, 2026, 4 p.m.

Dreams of Freedom: The American Experience

Sunday, May 10, 2026, 4 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dreamy Draw

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, 3 p.m.

Arizona Concours d’Elegance – Sculpture in Motion

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, 9 a.m.

Sun & Sounds (Free Outdoor Series)

Every Sunday in March 2026, noon

KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL

Beethoven—The Young Genius

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Chopin—The Romantic

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Poetic Tone Pictures

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Music of Joy and Peace

Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

For ticketing, artist updates, and full event descriptions, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.