Tony-Winner Lea Salonga and More Added to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts 50th Anniversary Season

Rufus Wainwright, Five for Fighting, and Rita Rudner among newly announced performers.
Scottsdale Arts has revealed a fresh slate of programming for the 2025–26 season, continuing the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The newly announced lineup adds to a robust schedule spanning music, dance, theater, comedy, and conversation all presented in one of Arizona’s premier cultural venues.
Among the new additions are Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale, returning with a new choral-orchestral work titled TRANSCENDENCE; Broadway favorite Lea Salonga in a program titled Stage, Screen & Everything in Between; and the Arizona debut of Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Memory Bank Tour. The season also features celebrated performers such as Rufus Wainwright, Fran Lebowitz, Five for Fighting, Rita Rudner, and David Sedaris, alongside dynamic dance troupes and orchestral showcases.
Tickets for newly announced events go on sale August 7 at ScottsdaleArts.org. The full schedule is subject to change.
Below is a full list of 2025–26 programming:
Sippin' Series: Craftsman Spirits
Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, 7 p.m.
Sippin' Series: Kokomo Rum
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, 7 p.m.
The Scottsdale Chorus
Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, 3 p.m.
An Evening with Jeremy Jordan
Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, 7:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)
Five For Fighting with String Quartet
Supporting Artist: Lace and Lee
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Rufus Wainwright
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Lea Salonga – Stage, Screen & Everything in Between
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap
Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix Chorale – TRANSCENDENCE
Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, 2 p.m.
Cheyenne Jackson – Signs of Life
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, 7 p.m.
Gunhild Carling with New Guard Big Band
Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Chris Thile
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Paquito D'Rivera
Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Drew and Ellie Holcomb – The Memory Bank Tour
Sunday, April 19, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
David Sedaris
Saturday, May 2, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre – Braided Roots
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Hung Dance – BIRDY
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Ballet Hispánico – CARMEN.maquia
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
GALLIM
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Jacob Jonas The Company
Saturday, March 28, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN: An Arizona Choreographer Showcase
Saturday, April 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Rita Rudner
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Fran Lebowitz
Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Echoes of a New World: Reflections on Resilience and Renewal
Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, 4 p.m.
Legends and Legacy: Myth, Heroism, and the American Spirit
Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, 4 p.m.
A Season of Light: Holiday Traditions and Togetherness
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, 4 p.m.
Voices of Courage: Struggle and Defiance
Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, 4 p.m.
The Wayfarer's Hope: A Nation's Journey
Sunday, March 22, 2026, 4 p.m.
Dreams of Freedom: The American Experience
Sunday, May 10, 2026, 4 p.m.
Dreamy Draw
Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, 3 p.m.
Arizona Concours d’Elegance – Sculpture in Motion
Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, 9 a.m.
Sun & Sounds (Free Outdoor Series)
Every Sunday in March 2026, noon
Beethoven—The Young Genius
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, 7:30 p.m.
Chopin—The Romantic
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Poetic Tone Pictures
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
Music of Joy and Peace
Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 7:30 p.m.
For ticketing, artist updates, and full event descriptions, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.
Videos