Tony Award-Winning Actor Shuler Hensley Headlines SCROOGE THE MUSICAL At Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company has announced Hollywood film and stage actor Shuler Hensley as the title character in the theatre's holiday show, Scrooge! The Musical. Hensley list of roles and awards is long and illustrious. His film appearances include The Greatest Showman, The Legend of Zorro, Van Helsing, The Bread, My Sweet (aka A Wedding for Bella), Odd Thomas, Cruiser, Devil's Hollow and the upcoming Brutal Season.

"I'm very excited to be reunited with Shuler working on this new adaptation of Scrooge," said ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. "We last worked together in 2016 on the Madison Square Garden production of Grinch and we had an absolute blast. This time around, he is going to be instrumental in shaping this new version of the show. It takes a very special actor to be able to reinvent an iconic character such as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Shuler has a track record of doing exactly that with so many other indelible characters."

Hensley's Broadway credits include playing Hugh Jackman's right-hand man Marcellus in The Music Man, Tom Kettle in Jez Butterworth's Tony-Winning play The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, the Monster in Young Frankenstein, Javert in LES MISERABLES and Jud Fry in Oklahoma!, a powerful and moving performance which earned him the "Triple Crown": Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. His roles Off-Broadway include Fiorello!, The Whale, for which he was awarded "Stage Performance of the Year" by New York magazine, Silence! The Musical, Sweet and Sad and The Great American Trailer Park Musical. And he played the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas at NYC's Madison Square Garden.

He is also the Artistic Director at City Springs Theatre Company and on the founding advisory board for the new Musical Theatre Program at The Manhattan School of Music.

Adapted from the Oscar-nominated film Scrooge comes a Christmas musical spectacular by Oscar-winning, Grammy-winning, and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse. Scrooge! The Musical is a ground-breaking adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol filled with songs that are as impressive as the ones he wrote for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Single tickets for Arizona Theatre Company's 56th season, with a grand slam lineup of productions under the direction of new Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August, are now on sale.

Subscriptions, including five-play packages and flex passes that allow patrons to choose the shows that fit their schedules, will be available starting now, for purchase via ATC's website, ATC.org, or by calling the box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328).

