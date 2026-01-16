Timothy Russell Named to Chandler Cultural Foundation Board

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chandler Cultural Foundation has named Timothy Russell, PhD, to its Board of Directors following his appointment by Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke and approval by the Foundation board.

Russell brings an extraordinary breadth of experience as a conductor, educator, scholar, and nonprofit arts leader, with a career spanning more than three decades at leading cultural and academic institutions across the country.

A Danforth Foundation Fellow, Dr. Russell spent over thirty years in higher education, serving as Professor of Music and Director of Orchestras at Arizona State University, The Ohio State University, and the University of Rochester and its Eastman School of Music. His scholarship bridges music and psychology, including a research article coauthored with Harvard Professor Ellen Langer in the internationally juried journal Psychology of Music titled "Orchestral Performance and the Footprint of Mindfulness." He is currently completing a book focused on mindful music making.

As an orchestra conductor, Russell is widely recognized for his intellectual curiosity, versatility, and artistic vision. The Columbus Dispatch praised his leadership, citing his "infectious enthusiasm, commitment to innovation, and artistic sensibility that inspire lasting support for the arts."

Russell was named Conductor Laureate of the award winning ProMusica Chamber Orchestra of Columbus, Ohio, following his thirty-five year tenure as cofounder and music director.

His work in dance includes four seasons conducting for Edward Villella’s Miami City Ballet, collaborations with the Ohio Ballet and Patricia McBride, and nearly two decades conducting Ballet Arizona’s collaborations with The Phoenix Symphony, including the annual production of The Nutcracker.

In addition, Russell is the conductor and producer of twenty-eight compact discs and has received two Grammy nominations for The Manhattan Transfer Meets Tubby the Tuba as Best Musical Album for Children and Inner Voices with R. Carlos Nakai as Best New Age Album.

“Timothy Russell brings a rare combination of artistic excellence, scholarly depth, and civic commitment,” said Julia Marreel, Chair of the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board of Directors. “His national perspective and deep engagement with the arts will strengthen the Foundation’s leadership as we continue to serve the Chandler community through meaningful cultural experiences.”

Russell and his wife, Jill, reside in Chandler. They have two grown children and seven grandchildren.