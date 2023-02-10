Theatrikos Opens THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Next Month

Theatrikos brings a Tony award winning hilarious musical to the Flagstaff stage. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, a delightful den of comedic genius. A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching, and catchy songs; with each speller revealing their hopes, struggles and passions.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents, played by six adult singers, vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a beautiful, funny, emotional musical about living up to expectations and finding your own path, even at a young age. I hope the audience leaves the show knowing the only expectations you have to live up to are your own," said co-director Dani Commanda. Co-director Amanda DeLano said, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is an exploration of the hopes, fears, disappointments, and trials of adolescence as eight spellers compete for a coveted spot at the national spelling bee. It is revealed through song and dance how each speller came to compete at Putnam County, leaving the audience wondering until the very end just who will take home the trophy."

"This is an amazing cast. Dynamic and energetic. Their enthusiasm is infectious and will fill the theatre. We'll bring some audience members up on stage to participate, too," said Theatrikos executive director Chris Verrill. "Our new sound system and orchestra loft were just installed and constructed just so we could do great musicals like this." The new sound system includes new speakers, monitors, cabling, board and amps. The new orchestra loft, microphoned to the system and complete with acoustic sound baffling, is built above the stage for the live musicians to play during the show.

Masks are no longer required at Theatrikos. But we do still recommend them. Concessions are open and we're back to doing our opening night receptions.

Performances of 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are at Theatrikos, March 31 to April 23, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. There's a reception on opening night. Our new parking lot is available for patrons at the NE corner of Cherry and Leroux. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrikos.com, by calling 928 774 1662, or by visiting the theatre's box office, which is open from noon to 6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and two hours prior to each performance.