TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL to be Presented at Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company will present Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, an intimate and heartfelt musical that traces the extraordinary life of one of America's most beloved voices, running March 4 - May 3, 2026, in the Judith Hardes Theatre.

Before she was George Clooney's famous aunt, Rosemary Clooney was a force of nature, a young woman from a small town in Kentucky who became one of the twentieth century's biggest recording stars. But behind the golden voice and Hollywood glamour was a life marked by personal upheaval, addiction, and an extraordinary comeback that redefined her legacy.

Tenderly tells Clooney's story through the lens of her therapy sessions, weaving between memories, flashbacks, and the timeless songs that made her a star. With just two performers on stage, one actor embodies Rosemary while the other transforms into more than a dozen characters, from her psychiatrist to Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, José Ferrer, and members of her own family, creating a deeply personal portrait of resilience and reinvention.

"I think myself, much like many other people, have heard of Rosemary Clooney and seen White Christmas," said Director Jodie Weiss. "But reading her memoirs and doing research, I realized she was a very complex human who went through a lot of adversity starting from a very young age. Her ability to overcome those things and reinvent herself is so inspiring. I think everybody could use that right now."

Featuring classic songs like "Come On-a My House," "Hey There," "Sisters," "Paper Moon," and the title song "Tenderly," the production captures the music, the magic, and the tenacity of a true legend. Set on a mid-century-inspired stage designed by Douglas Clarke, the intimate Hardes Theatre setting places audiences right inside Clooney's world, with a live band performing on stage alongside the actors.

The cast features Tony Blosser* and Gina Guarino*. Understudies include Lindsay Decoste and Rob Watson. *Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association