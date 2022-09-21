Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Artists Studio Presents A DELICATE BALANCE A Very Special Albee Event

Running September 30 - October 23, 2022 at Theatre Artists Studio.

Sep. 21, 2022  

THEATRE ARTISTS STUDIO presents a very special production of Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE.

A sparkling cast of local theater professionals. A New York director, a longtime friend and colleague of Edward Albee. Albee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning masterpiece as he would want it performed.

Directed by award-winning actor/director/teacher, Kathleen Butler. Performed by award-winning Valley favorites, Shari Watts, Steven Mastroieni, Maureen Dias, Judy Lebeau, Al Benneian and Anne Vogel.

Running September 30 - October 23, 2022 at Theatre Artists Studio. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM. Learn more at www.TheStudioPhx.org/tickets.


