TheaterWorks' Broadway Senior to Stage GUYS & DOLLS SR in Peoria

TheaterWorks' Broadway Senior will present Guys & Dolls SR with two evening performances on February 17 and 18 at 6:00 PM.

Performed by a talented cast of 20 actors (ages 62 and older), Guys & Dolls SR brings the beloved musical comedy to life in a vibrant, condensed production that celebrates love, luck, and second chances. Featuring iconic songs, colorful characters, and plenty of laughs, this classic story of gamblers, showgirls, and unlikely romance proves that it's never too late to roll the dice on joy.

This production is part of TheaterWorks' nationally recognized Broadway Senior program, created by Music Theatre International and originally piloted at TheaterWorks in 2019. The program reimagines Broadway favorites for older adult performers of all experience levels, emphasizing creativity, community, and the transformative power of live theatre.

Guys & Dolls SR is directed by TheaterWorks' C.W. McMillin Executive Director Chris Hamby and choreographed by Cydney Trent, who both previously worked on TheaterWorks' Broadway Senior productions of Singin' in the Rain SR and Into the Woods SR. Miciah Dodge has joined the creative team this year as the Music Director.