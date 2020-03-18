TheaterWorks announces programming changes due to COVID-19:

Dear TheaterWorks Family,

Everyone plays a role, especially now as we work for the collective good. Our role now is to ensure the safety of our community for the foreseeable future. The wellbeing of our artists, staff and patrons leads us to suspend programming.

Our production of REX'S EXES will be rescheduled to open on May 1.

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES will be postponed to a future date.

Theater Works will also be suspending activity at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts as set forth by Governor Ducey restricting public gatherings and encouraging social distancing and by the City of Peoria closing City facilities. This includes in-person Box Office hours being suspended.

Please allow us to reach out to you to help you with these changes and exchange your tickets. We ask for your patience as we contact you individually. It will take some time to reach all our affected patrons. Our Box Office can be reached at 623.815.7930 where you will be able to leave a message or at boxoffice@theaterworks.org.

Taking these actions, though necessary, will have severe financial consequences for TheaterWorks. We rely on the participation of ticket buyers, subscribers and donors to exist. The total magnitude of the hardship will be near $400,000 under our current estimations, but there is the potential for that number to grow as we see the ripple effects of this situation.

If you are a patron that will be affected by the changes in our programming, consider donating back your ticket or making an exchange for a future production. Those funds will immediately be put to work sustaining TheaterWorks during this time of uncertainty.

Donate to TheaterWorks in any amount. This will help us ensure that the darkness we are facing will not consume us and the ghostlight remains lit.

There are difficult times ahead for all of us. We will persevere and we will carry on. We are all unified in our determination to continue and in our belief that together we can accomplish anything.

Thank you for your support and patronage over the last 35 seasons. Until we can be together again...

Chris Hamby, Artistic Director

Cate Hinkle, Managing Director





