TheaterWorks Announces NIGHT OF INSPIRATION Gala

Theater Works holds its annual Night of Inspiration Gala on Saturday, March 14 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts at 5pm. Thom and Shelley Gyder present an evening of pure imagination where guests will enjoy local cuisine, silent and live auctions, dancing and a very special original theatrical performance to benefit the theater's educational, adaptive and artistic programs. The evening concludes with a party under the stars with cuisine from local eateries, dancing and entertainment by local musician Lee Perriera.

Theater Works will also honor Constance W. McMillin for her significant contributions and long-term commitment to the organization.

Individual tickets to the event are $200. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Event sponsors include Thom and Shelley Gyder, For Those Without A Voice, Constance W. McMillin, Nancy Root, Nate Martinez, D. Miller Charitable Trust, Sun Health, City of Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat, City of Peoria Councilmember Vicki Hunt, City of Peoria Councilmember Bridget Binsbacher, City of Peoria Vice Mayor Michael Finn, First Bank, Tom and Kathy Knecht, APS, Arizona Diamondbacks, GCON, Foster MSP, Mudshark Beer and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theaterworks.org/gala or call the Theater Works Box Office at 623.815.7930 Monday - Friday 10am to 4pm. Theater Works is located at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria).





