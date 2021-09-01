Theater Works Will Not Open A CURUOUSER NUTCRACKER Health And Safety Takes Precedence

With the health and safety of staff, patrons and volunteers creating significant concern at a time of rapidly rising COVID infections in Arizona, Theater Works will not be opening A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER.

"We were so looking forward to returning to live theater with this incredibly fun, entertaining and family friendly immersive experience, particularly at the holidays, but our concern and focus for the health of anyone and everyone associated with Theater Works took precedence," said Theater Works Managing Director Cate Hinkle. "During this interlude, we are diving deep to evaluate every facet of the organization so that we can bring new programs that we believe are the future of theater for Theater Works."

A CURIOUSER NUTCRACKER was scheduled from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria. The production was to follow the daring and highly successful immersive theater experience CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER, developed in response to pandemic restrictions that ran last season before being canceled because of the challenges presented by COVID, and the CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER TOO immersive production, which ran safely this summer.

"We are incredibly proud of the popular immersive theater productions we have produced over the last year and extraordinarily thankful to our patrons for their willingness to engage with us in a different way," Hinkle said. "We have much to celebrate! We have been able to innovate and to start again only because of the commitment of so many, and their belief in the importance of the arts."

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.