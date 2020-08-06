Theater Works Launches CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER A New, Live Theater Experience

The show is is an immersive, multi-sensory, intimate theater production inside the world of Alice in Wonderland.

TheaterWorks has reinvented how you, the audience member, can experience live theater, developing an entirely new theatrical production in Arizona. CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER is an immersive, multi-sensory, intimate theater production where audience members literally walk into and through the world of Alice in Wonderland.

Every theater, rehearsal space and hallway in the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts has been transformed into Wonderland. Up to 10 ten audience members per performance will experience Wonderland as Alice would, flowing through the rooms to discover scenes, encounter inhabitants and immerse themselves in a new way to experience theater through the story of Alice in Wonderland.

This 100-minute immersive theater production and multi-disciplinary arts experience showcases visual art, music, puppetry, dance, theater and multi-media design.

Multiple performances take place Thursday - Sunday beginning September 10. Tickets go on sale August 10. Advance ticket purchases are required for this one-of-a-kind adventure.

"This pause in normal programming has forced our organization to pivot and innovate. We took this opportunity to try something revolutionary and different," said TheaterWorks Managing Director Cate Hinkle. "We are offering a new way to experience live theater and still be safe. CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER also provides a new entry point into theater for people who might not have been drawn to the traditional theater model."

In order to create a safe space for both audience members and actors, audience members will be required to wear face coverings, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, gloves will be provided to audience members to wear throughout the experience, all touch points will be sanitized between groups and a thorough deep clean will take place each evening, in addition to other safety protocols put in place.

This production is supported by the Constance W. McMillin Trust, Thom and Shelley Gyder, the City of Peoria Arts Commission, APS and the West Valley Art Museum.

Tickets to CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER range from $48 - $36. Ticket price includes one drink in The Caterpillar Den. The production takes place at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Drive Peoria, AZ 85345) September 10 - October 18. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at (623) 815-7930 or visit www.curiousertheater.org.

