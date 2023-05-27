The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June

The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18.

The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18, Thursday through Friday nights at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.

For 17 years, The Studio's NEW SUMMER SHORTS festival has been The Studio audiences' favorite experience of each season.

This year's plays are as follows:

ABOVE AND BEYOND by Al Benneian

AND WHO HAS SEEN THE MOON? by Michael Fleck

THE GAME by Micki Shelton

MISSED APPOINTMENT by Ben Rojek

POND WATER AND TAX SHELTERS by Al Benneian

REGURGITATED PEARLS by Debra Rich Gettleman

SICK, SICK by Kirt Shineman

SUPERMAXED by Tim Ashby

For Tickets and more information: Click Here




Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio

Four of Phoenix's own notable musical stars will come back Together Again in a benefit concert for the Theatre Artists Studio on June 24th. Headed by Matt Rollings, (Phoenix Country Day School, Young Sounds, Mr. Luckys, Berklee College of Music and Nashville) Matt is a Grammy award winning musician, composer, and producer whose iconic piano can be heard on literally thousands of albums, perhaps most notably Lyle Lovett.

Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company

Summer camp is traditionally something for kids, but at The Phoenix Theatre Company, adults are invited to a special kind of summer experience: Summer of Dance. It’s eight weeks of dance classes for people at all skill levels, ages 15 to 80 years old. Professional choreographers teach a variety of classes four nights a week from June 5 through July 27. This is the program’s 15th year in the Valley.

Review: BEN BUTLER At Don Bluth Front Row Theatre

Richard Strand's BEN BUTLER highlights a seminal moment in the march to emancipation. Now on stage at Don Bluth Front Row Theater in Scottsdale AZ through July 8th, the play, directed by Lee Cooley and featuring an outstanding cast, is a compelling profile of courage.

Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre

Director/choreographer Cambrian James delivers a nostalgically delightful production of BYE BYE BIRDIE, featuring a knockout performance by Michala Montaño as Rosie. At Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert AZ through July 1.


