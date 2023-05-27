The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June

The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18, Thursday through Friday nights at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.

For 17 years, The Studio's NEW SUMMER SHORTS festival has been The Studio audiences' favorite experience of each season.

This year's plays are as follows:

ABOVE AND BEYOND by Al Benneian

AND WHO HAS SEEN THE MOON? by Michael Fleck

THE GAME by Micki Shelton

MISSED APPOINTMENT by Ben Rojek

POND WATER AND TAX SHELTERS by Al Benneian

REGURGITATED PEARLS by Debra Rich Gettleman

SICK, SICK by Kirt Shineman

SUPERMAXED by Tim Ashby

