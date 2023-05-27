The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June

The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18.
The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18, Thursday through Friday nights at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.
For 17 years, The Studio's NEW SUMMER SHORTS festival has been The Studio audiences' favorite experience of each season.
This year's plays are as follows:
ABOVE AND BEYOND by Al Benneian
AND WHO HAS SEEN THE MOON? by Michael Fleck
THE GAME by Micki Shelton
MISSED APPOINTMENT by Ben Rojek
POND WATER AND TAX SHELTERS by Al Benneian
REGURGITATED PEARLS by Debra Rich Gettleman
SICK, SICK by Kirt Shineman
SUPERMAXED by Tim Ashby
For Tickets and more information: Click Here
