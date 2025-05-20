The Phoenix Theatre Company Launches $3 Million Matching Campaign To Complete State-of-the-Art Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Theatre Company has launched "Be the Match. Ignite the Arts." a bold initiative powered by a $3 million matching gift from two generous donors.

Through this campaign, every dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar, turning $50 into $100, $500 into $1,000, and $3 million into an incredible $6 million -- bringing them closer to completing the new Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre.

Designed to elevate Arizona's arts community, this state-of-the-art space will feature:

• 500 seats designed for optimal sightlines • An orchestra pit below apron and house level

• Advanced lighting and audio systems that push the boundaries of what we can create

• Cutting-Edge Stage Automation for stunning scene changes

• Expanded Backstage Accommodations

• ADA-compliant features ensuring accessibility for all.

"A great city is defined by its creativity, its culture, and its sense of community. This theatre is a space where all of those things come together, a stage for local talent, a destination for visitors, and an engine for economic growth. With this matching gift, we're inviting everyone to help us build something extraordinary," said Vincent VanVleet, Executive Director of The Phoenix Theatre Company.

The impact doesn't end at the stage. The addition of a new theatre creates jobs for local artists, designers, and technicians, supporting a creative ecosystem that benefits the entire community.

"Phoenix Theatre serves and enriches our community with stellar performances and creative programming that includes meeting people where they are-be it on stage, in a healthcare setting, or an outdoor venue-they know how to engage an audience," said Steve Zabilski, president and CEO of Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.

"Further, the Theatre elevates Arizona's national cultural profile through its incubation and presentation of new works-even catching the attention of Broadway. Piper Trust commends Phoenix Theatre for its foresight and desire to provide more people with cultural opportunities in its next century."

Every gift is a spark, and with this matching campaign, that spark can ignite a legacy.

The Phoenix Theatre Company is inviting the community to be the match, double their impact, support local artists, and ensure that Arizona's creative spirit shines brighter than ever. To give and see your impact doubled, visit ignite.phoenixtheatre.com.

"The Valley has always been a place where stories grow wild." said Michael Barnard, Producing Artistic Director at The Phoenix Theatre Company. "This new theatre is built for risk-takers, storytellers, and everyone who knows that a great night at the theatre can change your life. Our 2025/26 season is going to be a beautifully unpredictable ride, and I can't wait."

