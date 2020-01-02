The Phoenix Symphony Selects Suzanne Wilson as New President & CEO

The Phoenix Symphony Board of Directors has selected performing arts industry veteran Suzanne Wilson as the organization's new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Wilson will succeed Jim Ward, who led The Phoenix Symphony in the same position since 2011. Ward is retiring from the Symphony to pursue work in the private sector.

Wilson has an extensive background in both the performing arts and in education - the two primary missions of The Phoenix Symphony. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Midori Foundation, a preeminent provider of high-quality music education to New York City public school students in underserved communities. She also served as Chief of Staff for the New England Conservatory in Boston, one of the nation's premier music institutions.

Previously, Wilson worked as Director of the Office of External Affairs and Partnerships for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, as well as Vice President of Education and Community Engagement for the Celebrity Series of Boston. She completed Harvard Business School's Executive Education Program, Strategic Perspectives in Nonprofit Management.

"I am incredibly excited and proud to join an organization with the kind of impact and reputation The Phoenix Symphony enjoys," Wilson said. "It is my honor to collaborate with our music director, the talented musicians, dedicated Board of Directors, committed staff and the entire Valley community to advance this treasured musical institution. Together, The Phoenix Symphony will continue to create the highest quality music experiences, bolster economies and educate the next generation of musicians and audiences."

Dr. Oliver Harper, Board Chairman for The Phoenix Symphony, said that Wilson's background in arts and education combined with her energetic and creative approach to her work made her an ideal candidate for the position.

"We are very pleased to welcome Suzanne to the Valley and to The Phoenix Symphony," he said. "She brings an extensive amount of experience in the performing arts to our organization, but just as importantly, she understands the importance of educating future generations of performers and patrons of the arts, something that is an integral part of our mission."

Tito Muñoz, Virginia G. Piper Music Director of The Phoenix Symphony, welcomed Wilson and said he is confident she will succeed in her new role.

"It is exciting to see someone with a background in both performing arts and education join the Symphony in this role," Muñoz said. "Her energy and expertise will be a great asset to the organization moving forward, and I am confident she will help further the artistic vision of The Phoenix Symphony and the positive contributions our musicians are having on the arts and the community at large."

The Phoenix Symphony is Arizona's largest performing arts organization presenting classical and pops concerts at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix as well as concerts in Scottsdale, Mesa and throughout central Arizona from September through the beginning of early June. For more information, visit phoenixsymphony.org.





