The Mosaic of Us Center Stage Gala Raises Record Funds for Chander Center for the Arts

On October 18, 2025, nearly 150 patrons attended the Center Stage Gala, titled The Mosaic of Us, to raise funds for Chandler Center for the Arts. Designed to highlight the rich array of cultural backgrounds and “pieces” that make up the Chandler Center for the Arts, guests were treated to food, music, and artistic expressions from multiple regions and styles. From the energetic ABCD Bollywood Dance Company performing during the cocktail hour to Brazilian vocalist Caro Pieretto’s performance concluding the festivities, guests were truly immersed in the Mosaic of Us theme.

The Mosaic of Us Center Stage Gala was chaired by Ellie Watland, who serves on the Chandler Cultural Foundation Board, with support from Cicely Rocha-Miller, who created the theme concept.

Highlights of the event included a vast buffet from Robert's Catering, featuring cuisines from Asia, South and Central America, and the southern region of the United States. Guests were seated on the Steena Murray Mainstage, decorated with colorful lanterns and décor inspired by Morocco and India.

The Mosaic of Us Gala raised over $150,000 to support Chandler Center for the Arts’ programs, including youth, community engagement, and its Artist in Residency. CCA’s Artist in Residence, composer/musician Ashli St. Armant, gave the audience a sample of her work, “Ordinary Folks,” performing one of the new songs from the musical, which will premiere in Chandler in 2027.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, Chandler Center for the Arts General Manager Michelle Mac Lennan, and Sandra Bassett, Development Manager, presented two awards to honor the contributions of major supporters of the Arts Center. Michael Pollack of Michael A. Pollack Investments was honored with this year’s Business Arts Award, and Mary Kay and James Patmos received the 2025 Applause Award for their significant and ongoing support.

Other highlights included youth showcases, illustrating the impact of Chandler Center for the Arts’ programs. Three students from Chandler High School’s dance program performed a tap dance inspired by their attendance at the Syncopated Ladies field trip this past February at CCA. Camp Kids alumni and sisters Piper and Tatum Lorentz sang a duet, charming the audience with their rendition of “I Wanna Go Back”. The Lorenz sisters have been part of Chandler Center for the Arts since they were toddlers (11 months and 22 months), performing in the Spirit of Christmas and annually attending camp programs. Now as teens, the Lorenz sisters have been named to Arizona’s All-State Show Choir and serve as counselors for CCA’s Camp Kids.

Following the dinner on stage, guests proceeded to the Hal Bogle Theatre to enjoy a performance by Brazilian vocalist Caro Pieretto, with her vibrant mix of samba, reggae pop, and soul, performed in Portuguese, Spanish, and English.