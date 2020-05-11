Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theater Finals Will Stream Online
Southern Arizona high school students will be honored for their musical theater skills at The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theater Finals this weekend. The live-stream event will be held on Saturday, May 16.
Participating schools:
- Basis North, Heathers the Musical
- Canyon del Oro High School, Chicago
- Casa Grande High School, Matilda the Musical
- Cienega High School, Bye Bye Birdie
- Desert Christian High School, White Christmas
- Empire High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
- The Gregory School, Working
- Ironwood Ridge High School, Curtains (Double Cast)
- Ironwood Ridge High School, Ordinary Days
- Rincon University High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
- Sabino High School, Chicago
- Tanque Verde High School, Little Shop of Horrors
- Vista Grande High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Award for best actor and actress will be presented, along with the spirit honor and the up-and-coming award. High school theater departments and their teachers will also be recognized. The event will feature solo and ensemble performances.
For more information and to RSVP to watch the event, go to arts-express.org/monte-awards.