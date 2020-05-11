The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theater Finals Will Stream Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Southern Arizona high school students will be honored for their musical theater skills at The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theater Finals this weekend. The live-stream event will be held on Saturday, May 16.

Participating schools:

Basis North, Heathers the Musical

Canyon del Oro High School, Chicago

Casa Grande High School, Matilda the Musical

Cienega High School, Bye Bye Birdie

Desert Christian High School, White Christmas

Empire High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

The Gregory School, Working

Ironwood Ridge High School, Curtains (Double Cast)

Ironwood Ridge High School, Ordinary Days

Rincon University High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Sabino High School, Chicago

Tanque Verde High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Vista Grande High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Award for best actor and actress will be presented, along with the spirit honor and the up-and-coming award. High school theater departments and their teachers will also be recognized. The event will feature solo and ensemble performances.

For more information and to RSVP to watch the event, go to arts-express.org/monte-awards.





