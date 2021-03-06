The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show THE LITTLE RED HEN



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has announced a Drive-In Puppet Show: "The Little Red Hen," which runs Saturday, March 20 at 10am and Sunday, March 21 at 2pm.

Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick.



Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.

