The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Will Reopen June 2

June 2-13, catch "THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD", that tells the famous tale of the optimistic little engine who faces a seemingly impossible task.

May. 22, 2021  

On Wednesday, June 2, The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre plans to be back inside the theater, with shows Wednesdays-Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Indoor shows, titles and showtimes subject to change.

Advance ticket purchase is required.

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm (subject to change; please contact the theater to confirm)

PRICES: $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/. Also, visit www.azpuppets.org for current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




