THE SWEET DELIILAH SWIM CLUB at TheaterWorks Opens This July

TheaterWorks has announced their production of The Sweet Delilah Swim Club by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, kicking off their 40th Anniversary Season. Directed by Virginia Olivieri, known for her acclaimed direction of TheaterWorks' 2023 production of "5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche," the show will run from July 11 to August 3 at the newly updated, intimate McMillin Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.

"The Sweet Delilah Swim Club" follows the journey of five women who met on their college swim team and reunite annually at the same beach cottage in North Carolina, navigating life's challenges and joys together. This heartwarming comedy promises to delight audiences of all ages with its humor, friendship, and poignant moments.

Cast includes Vanessa Nelson as Sheree Hollinger, Amy Garland as Dinah Grayson, Stephanie Vlasich as Lexie Richards, Carrie Ellen Jones as Jeri Neal McFeeley, Bridgette Martinez as Vernadette Simms, and Tennille Audi and Colleen Rose Thompson as swings.

Chris Hamby, C.W. McMillin Executive Director of TheaterWorks, expressed his excitement about bringing this beloved production back: "We are thrilled to revisit 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' as part of our 40th Anniversary Season. This show resonated deeply with our audiences in 2012, and we are eager to share its timeless charm and humor once again."

Tickets are available for $47 each online at theaterworks.org, at the TheaterWorks Box Office, or by phone at 623-815-7930. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club" at TheaterWorks. Group Rates for 10 or more and Flex Packages are also available.

About TheaterWorks:

Founded in 1986, TheaterWorks has been a cornerstone of the Peoria arts community, showcasing a diverse range of productions and nurturing local talent for four decades. For more information about TheaterWorks and their upcoming season, visit theaterworks.org.

