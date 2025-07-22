THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Comes to TheaterWorks in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks will present The Prince of Egypt, the second production in its 2025–2026 40th Anniversary Season. This musical will run from August 29 through September 14, 2025, in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, located at 10580 N 83rd Dr., Peoria, AZ 85345.

Tickets are on sale now online, by phone at 623-815-7930, or in person at the TheaterWorks Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM).

TheaterWorks believes this will be the first large-scale production of The Prince of Egypt to take place in the Phoenix metropolitan area. With a timeless story of faith, freedom, and transformation, the production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

The Prince of Egypt is a stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, based on the Book of Exodus and the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film. The musical follows the journey of Moses from Egyptian royalty to the deliverer of his people, with a soaring score and moving storytelling.

“This is a story of epic scale, but its power lies in the intimate, human experiences — love, loss, and growth — that resonate with all of us,” said Chris Hamby, TheaterWorks C.W. McMillin Executive Director and director of the production.

Leading the cast as Moses is Scott Seaman, who shared his excitement about bringing the role to life:

"I am beyond excited to be part of this epic production with TheaterWorks! This is a show that is timely and relevant for today. It takes one of the oldest stories from the Bible and turns it into a message of peace and hope for the nations. It deals with themes of being true to our identity, promoting brotherhood between all people, and finding ways to all exist together without hurting each other. I am thrilled to be playing the role of Moses in this production! The way his story is told in this musical by Stephen Schwartz, you really get to see his humanity and all the nuances of his struggles and misgivings as he wrestles with who he really is and what he is supposed to do. They really flesh out and highlight his relationship with Ramses in this version—even more than the original movie 25 years ago. The focus on the two brothers reminds us that at our core, we are all brothers and sisters on this planet, and ultimately we have a stewardship to care for each other. I think audiences will be moved and leave with a lot to think about—at least that is my hope!"

Directed by Chris Hamby, the production brings together an award-winning creative team:

Lincoln Wright – Resident Music Director

Cydney Trent – Assistant Director

Paul Pedersen – Choreographer

The production features 42 of the Valley's most talented performers, including:

Scott Seaman as Moses

Vinny Chavez as Ramses

Sarah Wiechman as Tzipporah

Mitchell Glass as Hotep

Miguel Jackson as Seti

Sara Bernstein as Tuya

Kay B. Rose as Nefertari

Jenina Gallaway as Yocheved

Jessica Wells as Miriam

Fernando Rubio as Aaron

Alongside an incredible ensemble, featured dancers, and child performers who bring the sweeping world of ancient Egypt to vivid life.