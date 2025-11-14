THE NUTCRACKER Comes to The Herberger Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Convergence Ballet and Ballet Theatre of Phoenix once again bring the magic of the season to life with their enchanting production of THE NUTCRACKER, presented at the Herberger Theater Center, December 12–14, 2025. This beloved holiday classic showcases the professional artists of Convergence Ballet alongside the talented young dancers of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, in a performance that captures the wonder and joy of the season.

Under the direction and choreography of Founder Jennifer Cafarella-Betts and Artistic Director Ian Parsons, this year's production features exquisite dancing, glittering costumes, and the timeless Tchaikovsky score audiences know by heart.

Presented in the Herberger's intimate, jewel box theater, the production surrounds audiences with the warmth and beauty of the holidays—where snowflakes swirl, sweets come to life, and the Sugar Plum Fairy reigns in shimmering grace.

The 2025 cast features Maeve Hanshaw and Eliana Lopez as "Clara", Alexander Patrick–Rolando as "Drosselmeyer", Jessica Markov as the "Sugar Plum Fairy/Dewdrop", Jay Markov as the "Cavalier", and Emrie Pace as the "Snow Queen".

The production also welcomes dancers from Silambam Phoenix and ¡Ay Flamenco!, bringing extra sparkle and global flair to the beloved Land of the Sweets.

Performances of THE NUTCRACKER will take place at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004:

“The Nutcracker continues to be one of the most cherished family traditions in Phoenix,” said Jennifer Cafarella-Betts, Convergence Founder. “The Herberger's cozy, jewel box setting makes the magic feel even closer—you can see every expression, every snowflake, and feel the spirit of the holidays all around you.”