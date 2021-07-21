Submissions Now Being Accepted for A TRIBUTE TO OUR HEROES

Submissions are now being accepted for the first-ever Mayor's Exhibit: A Tribute to Our Heroes, a partnership of the West Valley Arts Council, the Dysart Unified School District and The Vista Center for the Arts, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy by reflecting on how the heroes of this day have and continue to shape our nation into one of support, togetherness and collective endurance.

The inaugural free exhibit will run from Sept. 3-Nov. 11 at The Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N Parkview Place in Surprise. The opening reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at The Vista Center on Sept. 3.

Artist submissions in student (ages 13-17) and adult categories (age 18 and older) should be thematically tied to the events of Sept. 11 and/or works remembering and celebrating those who gave their lives in heroic acts. Submission fees for adult artists are $20 for West Valley Arts members and $25 for nonmembers. Students can submit for free. Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

A juried panel of partners, community members and Surprise Mayor Skip Hall will select entries. Artists can submit up to three individual pieces for consideration. Artists will be notified by Aug. 9. Submissions must be uploaded directly into the form at www.westvalleyarts.org.

"It is our deepest hope that we never again experience what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, but it is also our sincerest belief that we should never forget what happened that day or the incredible acts of bravery, service and sacrifice by the selfless heroes of that day," said West Valley Arts President and CEO Sandra Bassett. "At a time in our nation's history when divisiveness is so pervasive, we need, more than ever, to come together for the good of our country and what better motivation is there than through A Tribute to Our Heroes?"

For more information about The Vista Center for the Arts, visit www.thevistaaz.com. For more information about West Valley Arts, visit www.westvalleyarts.org.