Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

There will be a celebration of Preservation Hall's 60th anniversary on Tuesday, March 7. 

Jan. 20, 2023  
Spring Jazz Performances Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has already welcomed some jazz greats to its stage this season, and there's still more to come this spring, including a celebration of Preservation Hall's 60th anniversary on Tuesday, March 7.

"We are elated to present a wide range of jazz this spring, in hopes that folks will find something they know and love but are also persuaded to explore something fresh and new," said Abbey Messmer, programming director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. "Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Glenn Miller Orchestra are legacy groups grounding the series while multitalented innovator Christian McBride and his New Jawn band experiment with a cordless concept."

Starting off the spring jazz performances, Christian McBride's New Jawn invites audiences on Friday, Feb. 3, to enjoy a show full of jazz, R&B, pop-rock, hip-hop, neo-soul, and classical. McBride is an eight-time Grammy-winning bassist, composer and bandleader, as well as educator and advocate as the artistic director of Jazz House KiDS and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Summer Sessions.

On Friday, March 3, Grammy-nominated artists Pedrito Martinez and Alfredo Rodriguez will take listeners on a unique and exciting journey through a variety of moods and influences.

"Two of Cuba's most exciting artists, classical piano prodigy Alfredo Rodriquez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez, return to Scottsdale for a third time since performing La Gran Fiesta in 2016, then Discover Cuba Series in 2018," Messmer said. "In 2023, they'll bring Cuban classics and original compositions to our stage."

Preservation Hall Jazz Band makes a stop in Scottsdale on Tuesday, March 7, during its nationwide tour to celebrate the band's 60th anniversary. Preservation Hall is a humble, much-loved room dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive, giving audiences the ineffable experience of channeling their ancestors through the music and culture they've inherited from them.

"Touring is a part of our ritual," said Ben Jaffe, creative director of Preservation Hall. "It's our tradition. People come to Preservation Hall and have transformative experiences, and that's part of our mission: to go out in the world and make that experience available to people."

The Glenn Miller Orchestra - one of the most sought-after big bands in the world - presents seven decades of hits in its signature sound on Sunday, March 12. Founded by the legendary Glenn Miller, the group has toured around the world, had several NBC sustaining broadcasts and is featured in the feature film "The Glenn Miller Story."

The 2022-23 season ends with Joshua Redman 3×3 on Thursday, May 4. Joshua Redman is a Grammy-nominated American jazz saxophonist and composer, who has performed alongside musical icons such as The Dave Matthews Band, Yo Yo Ma, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Quincey Jones. His latest project is a celebration of the power of three - the music of three iconic jazz composers interpreted in the classic trio format of saxophone, bass and drums.

"Later this spring, we come back to iconic jazz with Joshua Redman's 3x3 program, featuring Ellington, Monk and Shorter," Messmer said. "It's a nice arc of options, and our theater is a great room to hear music, so we look forward to celebrating the many forms of jazz with all the music lovers out there."

All concerts will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.




Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts Photo
Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts
Childsplay has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000.
2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 Photo
2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023
The Arizona Bach Festival announces its 14th anniversary season showcasing exquisite music from the Baroque era including the music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel.
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.

More Hot Stories For You


Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the ArtsChildsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts
January 19, 2023

Childsplay has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000.
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing ArtsUpcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
January 13, 2023

From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet TheaterCINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
January 12, 2023

Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale CenterBroadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
January 11, 2023

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February. 
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
January 7, 2023

Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. 
share