Spotlight: THE CHER SHOW at Mesa Arts Center

The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show comes to Mesa Arts Center from March 28 - 30. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.



The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!