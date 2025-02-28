Spotlight: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Mesa Arts Center

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected and social media-filled lives.



Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.



Including some of the most iconic musical theater songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” Dear Evan Hansen features an uplifting score by the Emmy®, Tony®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.



