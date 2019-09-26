Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art Announces Fall Events

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) presents a wide range of insightful and original events this fall season.

Join the Museum for artist-led talks, including Squidsoup and pioneers in performance art; the return of fan-favorites Mystery in the Museum and Trivia Night and a new collaborative series with the Museum of Walking. These events offer guests the opportunity to engage with artists, the community and museumgoers to consider the questions and themes explored throughout the Museum and its 2019-20 exhibitions. All events take place in SMoCA Lounge unless noted otherwise. Free events at SMoCA fill quickly and are first come, first served; early arrival is encouraged. Visitors can RSVP and purchase tickets at SMoCA.org.

In anticipation of the multi-gallery exhibition "Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s - Now," the galleries will be closed during installation. However, the Museum's Shop@SMoCA and James Turrell Skyspace will be open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Oct. 15 until Oct. 24. The Museum will reopen to the public at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, for the fall opening celebration. Normal hours resume Saturday, Oct. 26.

Schedule of fall events (subject to change)

Roundtable Discussion: Glass in the Contemporary

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, 4 p.m.

"Divergent Materiality: Contemporary Glass Art" curator Lauren R. O'Connell will moderate a discussion on contemporary glass with artists Cassandria Blackmore, Peter Bremers, Steven Ciezki and Lucy Lyon along with gallerist Corey Hampson, as well as audience members, including local artists and collectors.

Art Handlers Triathlon

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 6:30 p.m.

Behind-the-scenes takes center stage in this fourth-annual showdown where art world professionals and museum workers step into the spotlight to compete for the coveted Golden Level trophy. Pick your favorite Valley institution, and cheer them on as they install, handle and package artwork with precision, tenacity and white gloves. Cash bar.

Artist Talk: Ana Teresa Fernández and Antonia Wright

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, 7 p.m.

Join "Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s - Now" artists Ana Teresa Fernández and Antonia Wright for a lively discussion about performance and site-responsive works.

Fall Opening Celebration

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Join us to preview the exhibition and celebrate an exciting season at SMoCA! Be the first to explore the new show with artists and other art lovers. Cash bar.

Insight Art Tours

Nov. 1, 2019 - Jan. 17, 2020

Every first and third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m.



SMoCA curatorial staff and guest artists lead insightful, 15-minute discussions about works of art on view. Free with admission. Schedule may vary on holidays.

"Insight Tours will provide short and in-depth looks at an artwork, allowing visitors a chance to hear different perspectives, from the staff who work behind the scenes to an artist's point of view on another artist's work," said Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA's director and chief curator.



Museum of Walking @SMoCA

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 9-11 a.m.

Join Angela Ellsworth and the Museum of Walking - an artist-led education resource - for a specially designed walk, starting at SMoCA and venturing out for an experience connecting people, land, action and site.

Artist Talk: Squidsoup

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 7 p.m.

Squidsoup returns to Scottsdale to speak about their installations "Murmuration" and "Standing Wave" at SMoCA and Canal Convergence. Learn the inspiration behind each artwork, and get unique insight into their creative process.

The Art of Mindfulness: Stress Free Living

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 2 p.m.

$12

In this public talk and meditation, Buddhist monk Kelsang Tabkay explains how anxiety and stress have their roots in our state of mind. Tabkay will show participants how to reduce and eventually overcome these conditions by working on one's mind with a combination of meditation and positive thinking.

Mystery in the Museum: The Curator's Conundrum

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, 6 p.m.

Pair $30, Individual $20

Gather a group of your sharpest friends and join us for an evening filled with curious puzzles, brainteasers and riddles as another mystery unfolds in the Museum! Cash bar throughout the evening and light bites to follow.

Documentary Video Art Festival

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 7 p.m.



A showcase of experimental shorts highlighting social, cultural and personal topics. These artworks were produced by students in Documentary Video Art as part of the intermedia program of the School of Art, Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, Arizona State University. Space is limited. Seating is first come, first served.

Artist Talk: Radical Hope + Futurity/Indigenous Land + Lives

Maria Hupfield in conversation with Erin Joyce and Jennifer McCabe

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 2 p.m.

Heard Museum



Join "Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s - Now" artist Maria Hupfield in conversation with SMoCA Director and Chief Curator Jennifer McCabe and Heard Museum Fine Arts Curator Erin Joyce to discuss Hupfield's artwork and her solo exhibition at the Heard, as well as issues of Indigenous land and life.



Starry Night | An ARTrageous Gala

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 5-10 p.m.

Please save the date for the annual ARTrageous Gala, where we will celebrate 20 years of Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Join us for a fabulous evening looking back at the founding of SMoCA - a unique and vital cultural resource for the Southwest - and exploring how its history will help shape our future.

Proceeds from Starry Night go to support impactful programs at Scottsdale Arts' four branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, please call Kelly Hicks at 480-874-4662.

Trivia Night @SMoCA

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, 7 p.m.

$10 (Free drink included)

SMoCA celebrates trailblazing women in this edition of trivia! Comedian Anwar Newton hosts an evening of movie, TV and music references to test your pop culture IQ. Drop some knowledge on us to win prizes and become trivia champions of SMoCA. How could it possibly get better, you ask? Your first drink is on us! So, join us for a trivia night like no other!

Sunrise in the Skyspace

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, 7 a.m.

$10

Bundle up and spend the shortest day of the year at SMoCA! Celebrate the winter solstice with us, watching the sunrise in James Turrell's "Knight Rise" Skyspace. Refreshments included.

Artist Talk: Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 7 p.m.



Join "Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s - Now" artists Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz for a unique discussion about their individual art practices and influences.

Museum of Walking @SMoCA

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 9-11 a.m.

Join Angela Ellsworth and the Museum of Walking - an artist-led education resource - for a specially designed walk, starting at SMoCA and venturing out for an experience connecting people, land, action and site.





