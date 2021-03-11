Scottsdale Arts To Host Virtual ARTrageous Gala

Scottsdale Arts has pivoted its elegant fundraising event, The ARTrageous Gala, to become a love-themed virtual celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021.

The ARTrageous Gala | A Love Story will celebrate the attendees' love for the visual and performing arts with complimentary viewing of an online program commemorating the profound community impact of Scottsdale Arts, its four operating branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - and its two signature events: Canal Convergence and Scottsdale Arts Festival.

Anita Lang, CEO and design principal at IMI Designs, is chair of The ARTrageous Gala | A Love Story.

"Why do we all share this love story with art? Perhaps it's for all different reasons," Lang said. "For me, I can identify as an artist that loses myself in the passionate energy of creation and also as the observer who experiences a meaningful resonance with a soulful interpretation of art. Combining my appreciation for art and for the wonderful community of Scottsdale Arts, I am especially honored to chair this year's gala."

Viewers of The ARTrageous Gala | A Love Story will experience an array of artistic offerings - dazzling new art, cutting-edge augmented reality experiences and stunning guest performers - all designed to remind attendees of the love they have for the arts and the impact the arts have on the community.

The program includes performances from artists who will appear at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during the 2021-22 season, providing a sneak peek at the coming shows. Among the performers are Eva Noblezada and Seth Rudetsky.

Rudetsky is a familiar name to patrons at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, where he regularly hosts programs with Broadway stars, conversing with them on stage and accompanying their performances on the piano. Noblezada is a Tony-nominated actress who originated the role of Eurydice in "Hadestown."

"The ARTrageous Gala | A Love Story is a very special opportunity to highlight and celebrate the diverse and innovative programs at Scottsdale Arts that inspire our community," said Lauren Zapien, membership and events manager for Scottsdale Arts. "By pivoting to a virtual format, we are excited to broaden our audience and welcome special guests from across the country while supporting the arts in Arizona."

While viewing the event is free, supporters can elevate their streaming experience with The ARTrageous Gala in a Box, giving them the chance to enjoy the program from the comfort of their homes with decadent sips and sumptuous bites provided by Atlasta, plus exclusive treats from Scottsdale Arts.

There are various Gala in a Box options, including ARTrageous Cocktail Reception, ARTrageous Dinner and Wine or ARTrageous Dinner Party for 10. Delivery options are also available.

Additionally, the gala will feature a virtual silent auction with luxurious staycation packages, creative merchandise and featured visual artworks by local artists. The auction will launch prior to the event.

Lang noted that although many people still feel separated, the virtual gala emphasizes connection and uniting around a collectively shared love story of art.

Proceeds from The ARTrageous Gala | A Love Story will sustain and grow the fine arts and innovation programs of Scottsdale Arts' four operating branches. More than 300,000 patrons annually attend Scottsdale Arts programs, and 47,000 students benefit from the organization's educational offerings. Additionally, Scottdale Arts annually provides work for 1,600 artists and 2,600 performance tickets for veterans, students and teachers.

"The world is different this year, but one thing that has not changed is the importance of art in our lives," said Erin Krivanek, director of development for Scottsdale Arts. "The arts are so much more than a few hours of entertainment; they are our connection to humanity itself. With The ARTrageous Gala | A Love Story, we are proud to bring the essence of Scottsdale Arts to your homes for you to enjoy."

To donate, to RSVP or to learn more about the event, visit Gala.ScottsdaleArts.org.