Rosie's House Announces 2022 Ovation Gala in May

Rosie's House announces its 2022 Ovation Gala, "Building A Bright Future" held May 7, 2022 at The Camby, Autograph Collection.

The 2022 Ovation Gala will feature entertainment, silent auction, dinner and a hosted bar. Rosie's House students will take center stage with impressive performances and stories of the life-changing impact music. As one of the largest 100% free music programs of its kind, Rosie's House supports students to reach their full potential and build a bright future for the community.

Tickets and table sponsorships are available by calling 602-252-8475 or online at rosieshouse.org.