Rosie's House Announces 2022 Ovation Gala in May

The event will be held May 7, 2022 at The Camby, Autograph Collection.

Feb. 23, 2022  
Rosie's House announces its 2022 Ovation Gala, "Building A Bright Future" held May 7, 2022 at The Camby, Autograph Collection.

The 2022 Ovation Gala will feature entertainment, silent auction, dinner and a hosted bar. Rosie's House students will take center stage with impressive performances and stories of the life-changing impact music. As one of the largest 100% free music programs of its kind, Rosie's House supports students to reach their full potential and build a bright future for the community.

Tickets and table sponsorships are available by calling 602-252-8475 or online at rosieshouse.org.



