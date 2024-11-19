Review: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE at The Fusebox

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Curious Savage, written by John Patrick, is a heartwarming and poignant comedy that explores the intersection of wealth, mental health, and human kindness. Set in a sanatorium for those seeking mental health care, the play centers on a spirited widow, Ethel P. Savage, who has inherited a fortune and, much to the dismay of her adult children, decides to use the money for the betterment of others rather than for their gain. As she navigates the eccentricities of her fellow patients, each with their quirks and backstory, Ethel’s genuine compassion and unorthodox approach to life spark both laughter and reflection.

Jere Van Patten has assembled a rag-tag ensemble of talented actors that truly brings this play to life. As the mischievous, misunderstood Savage matriarch, Polly Chapman captures the essence of the character, breathing life into her with a sharp wit and a warm, life-affirming philosophy. Chapman masterfully paints Ethel as an extraordinary woman her children fail to appreciate or recognize. Titus, Samuel, and Lily Belle, Ethel’s stepchildren, Mark Hackmann, Rob Dominguez, and Jenny Crandell, respectively, are the villains the audience loves to hate. If entitlement, arrogance, greed, and a complete lack of common sense or empathy are what you're looking for, these three are serving it up.

As far as tugging at the heartstrings, the occupants at The Cloisters certainly add their magic to the mix. Emily Noxon delivers an exquisite performance as Fairy May, imbuing the character with both depth and humor, capturing all her emotional nuances with charm and grace. Judith Connors may speak sparingly, but her mastery of physicality and body language creates a powerful intensity to the role of Mrs. Paddy. Dave Ray's portrayal of Hannibal combines excellent comedic timing with genuine heart, creating a performance that feels like a comforting embrace. Ben Emerick brings a quiet, captivating presence to the show as the thoughtful and introspective Jeffrey. Eliza Manwaring rounds out the ensemble as Florence, bringing a deceptively calming presence to the group, but lovely, nonetheless. Even the no-nonsense Dr. Emmett, played by Cathy Hauan, and the compassionate Miss Willie, portrayed by Hannah Taylor, seamlessly connect with the rest of the cast, adding to the show's warmth and harmony.

As The Fusebox’s first adult production, the cast and crew deserve high praise for their impressive execution. The set, meticulously designed and constructed, incorporates every detail with care while seamlessly integrating lighting, sound, and set elements to create a fully immersive environment. The cast’s involvement in designing costumes and props adds a personal yet professional touch to the production, creating an experience that rivals the polish of established venues such as The Hale.

The Curious Savage, though written in 1950, remains strikingly relevant in today’s world, where issues of wealth inequality, mental health, and the often-rigid expectations of society continue to resonate. In an era marked by increasing division, materialism, and a heightened focus on individual success, Ethel P. Savage’s decision to use her fortune for the benefit of others offers a timely commentary on the values that drive modern society. Her defiance of societal norms to care for people who have been marginalized mirrors the ongoing debates surrounding wealth distribution, social welfare, and the role of compassion in public policy. Moreover, in a climate where mental health is often politicized or misunderstood, The Curious Savage serves as a metaphor for how society tends to treat those who don’t fit the conventional mold whether in terms of behavior, expectations, or personal identity.

The play’s humor and its poignant moments provide a gentle reminder that true happiness and fulfillment often lie outside the conventional pursuit of wealth and status. In a world where "success" is too often measured by material gain and public approval, The Curious Savage encourages a reexamination of what truly makes a person “sane” or “successful” and in doing so, offers a vision of what a more compassionate, open-minded society might look like.

Don't miss The Curious Savage at The Fusebox until November 23, 2024.

Photo courtesy of Bart Evans

