ROCK THE NIGHT Fundraiser Celebrates British Invasion Music At Shrine Auditorium This March

Get ready to turn up the volume as Phoenix Children's Chorus to present Rock the Night: British Invasion, a high energy concert style fundraiser celebrating the iconic music that changed the world. The event takes place Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the historic Shrine Auditorium in Phoenix, 552 N. 40th St.

Inspired by legendary UK artists from the swinging sixties through today's chart topping icons, Rock the Night brings the sound, style, and spirit of the British Invasion to life through electrifying performances by Phoenix Children's Chorus. From the Beatles to Elton John and beyond, the evening promises music, immersive atmosphere, and a powerful cause.

“Rock the Night captures the energy and joy that make Phoenix Children's Chorus so special,” said Troy Meeker, Artistic and Executive Director. “It is a night where music brings people together in a fun, unforgettable way, while directly supporting young singers and the experiences that help them grow on and off the stage.”

Guests will enjoy an exciting evening that blends live choral performances with themed dinner stations, a hosted bar, and engaging fundraising experiences inspired by the music that defined generations. Attendees are encouraged to grab their friends, strike a pose, and embrace the iconic British rock vibe for a night that is equal parts concert and celebration.

“From the music to the atmosphere, this gala is designed to feel like a true rock concert with a purpose,” said Becky Vining, Rock the Night Gala Co-Chair. “Every ticket, every bid, and every moment of the evening helps ensure that more children have access to the joy, discipline, and confidence that choral music provides.”

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Shrine Auditorium

552 N 40th St

Phoenix, AZ 85008

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:30 pm – 6:00 pm - Check In and Pre Party with Hosted Bar and Dinner Stations

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm - Opening Act featuring Pre Show Entertainment and Fundraising as Dinner and Drinks Continue

7:00 pm – 9:15 pm - Show and Auction featuring Live Performances by Phoenix Children's Chorus

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fundraising activities, including a silent auction, live auction, Heads or Tails game, raffle prizes, raffle prizes, and a wine pull.

Founded in Phoenix, Phoenix Children's Chorus is one of the region's leading youth choral organizations, serving singers from early elementary through high school. Known for its musical excellence, innovative programming, and commitment to youth development, the Chorus provides performance, education, and leadership opportunities that help young people build confidence, discipline, and a lifelong love of music. Phoenix Children's Chorus performs regularly throughout the Valley and beyond, representing the power of young voices on local, national, and international stages.

Proceeds from Rock the Night: British Invasion event support choral education, scholarships, and performance opportunities for youth across the Valley. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early for this one night only celebration of iconic music and meaningful impact.