Prescott Center for the Arts to Receive National Theatre Award

Prescott Center for the Arts of Prescott, Arizona, is being honored with the Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatre.

The 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11:45AM (Eastern). To view the AACT National Awards presentations and participate in other exciting Virtual AACTFest 2021 events during June 14-20, 2021, register at aact.org/21.

The AACT Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award recognizes AACT member theatres for successfully completing major steps in new directions, expanding services to their communities, or moving to the next level of organizational development. Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2021 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.

Prescott Center for the Arts was founded in 1968, and offers programming that includes mainstage and family theatre, workshops for all ages, Teen Summer Stock, a full art gallery, and a scholarship program that awards more than $12,000 annually to youth, ages 12 to 18. Prior to the pandemic, the theatre began the most aggressive capital campaign in its 53-year history, seeking to raise funds for a new studio theatre building in an adjacent parking lot. When Covid hit, the theatre reached out to patrons and supporters with a program called "PCA Serves," that provided welfare checks and any assistance needed. The Center also staged outdoor concerts, completely remodeling the interior of the theatre to a cabaret-style facility, including new lighting and sound to accommodate safety and distancing protocols. The theatre received a $3M donation to kick-off a capital campaign. But, due to the pandemic the goals of the campaign needed to be readjusted. They relaunched the campaign and plan to reach their goals to fund the new studio theatre, a 6,950 sq ft., 99-seat multi-purpose building, with rehearsal, storage, and administrative space. This new space will represent the largest facility addition in the theatre's history.

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America's theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.