Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of UNRETOUCHED At The Studio

The world premiere of Tim Ashby's new play, UNRETOUCHED is playing now at Theatre Artists Studio.

Aug. 26, 2022  

The world premiere of Tim Ashby's new play, UNRETOUCHED is playing now at Theatre Artists Studio. See photos from the production!

Mary's tragedy has found a home at last in the remains of a state mental hospital, now an underfunded halfway house for indigent adults. Not to be believed is not to exist. But try telling that to Mary's own mother, whose enraging disbelief descends upon visiting hours like a deafening storm.

Photo Credit: Mark Gluckman

Lizzy McGroder, Jason Spector
Lizzy McGroder, Nathan Spector

Bill Mosley
Bill Mosley

George Cohen
George Cohen

Rachel Weiss, Jason Spector
Rachel Weiss, Nathan Spector

Lizzy McGroder
Lizzy McGroder




