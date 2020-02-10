Phoenix Girls Chorus And Phoenix Boys Choir Honor Teachers With Concert

Children grades 2-8 from the Phoenix Girls Chorus and the Phoenix Boys Choir join together to honor their teachers in "Sing a Little Song," a teacher appreciation concert. The concert will be held Saturday February 29 at 4:00 pm at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E Stanford Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. Tickets are $10 for general admission and FREE for all teachers and educators.

Led by Phoenix Girls Chorus' Executive Artistic Director Danya Tiller, the "Dolce," "Harmonia" and "Melodia" choirs of the Phoenix Girls Chorus will be joined by special guests, the "Cadet" and "Town" choirs of The Phoenix Boys Choir, to give musical thanks to their teachers.

"Many of the singers participating in our choirs have shared with us the inspiration and gratitude they feel for their teachers, who have encouraged them to pursue music, and excel in everything they do. They have all invited their favorite teachers to attend, so they can show them their appreciation through song." - Danya Tiller

During the concert the choristers will individually present the teachers with flowers, recognizing them for their tireless encouragement, support and guidance.

Selections will include "Common Threads," "Sing a Little Song," and " How Can I Keep from Singing?," in a concert filled with music celebrating the joys of singing.

Pre-sale tickets for "Sing a Little Song: Teacher Appreciation Concert" are $10 for general seats, and free for all teachers or administrators of area schools. Tickets may be purchased at girlschorus.org.





