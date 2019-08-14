Phoenix Famtastical Festival Set for Sept. 28

P.J. Masks, everyone's favorite mystery-solving heroes, will headline the 2019 Phoenix Famtastical Festival (formerly the Phoenix Children's Festival) with a full lineup of family activities, entertainment and themed adventures from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 in the heart of downtown Phoenix at 1st Avenue and Washington St.

The festival, which attracted nearly 20,000 people last year, will benefit the Back to Clothing Drive.

PJ Masks will appear on the main stage from 12:30-1 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. for all to see and engage the crowd in fun interactive games and activities.

VIP Meet and Greets with PJ Masks will take place from 11:30 a.m.-noon, and 1:30-2 p.m. The mystery-solving heroes will pose with children and families for photos and super hugs. PJ Masks encourage children to spark their curiosity and inspire imaginative play and teamwork along the way.

Tickets for the VIP Meet and Greet are $40 per person (adults and children) and include a dance party, goodie bag and picture with PJ Masks. VIP ticket fee is in addition to general admission.

General admission for children 12 years and younger is free with a downloadable ticket at Eventbright.com (keywords: Phoenix Famtastical Festival). Free tickets must be presented at the gate. General admission for adults and kids ages 13 and older is $5 (rides and other attractions will be ticketed) Meet and Greet VIP tickets are an additional cost.

Funergy Entertainment and the Fun Crew return to the main stage with high-energy, interactive, non-stop music, dancing, contests and prizes. Other activities include Dino World Encounters with the popular Dino Crew dinosaurs; an all-day Slime Zone to make and take slime; the AAA Arizona Family Fun Zone; American Airlines Diaper Derby; Adventure Zone; Arizona Coyotes Sports Zone; ticketed rides, petting zoo and food trucks.

"What a great day it will be for families, and particularly for fans of the PJ Masks," said Festival Director Carla Gentles. "We're in the business of creating memories."

Sponsorship packages are available beginning at $1,500. Vendor spaces are available for interested for-profit ($475) and non-profit organizations ($350). Sponsorship and vendor information and reservations can be made at www.famtasticalfestival.com

The annual Famtastical Festival "What is Fun" creative writing contest is underway with elementary school students from across the Valley invited to submit a 100-word essay on "What is Fun." Winners receive VIP Meet & Greet tickets to see PJ Masks. More details about the What Is Fun Creative Writing Contest can be found at www.famtasticalfestival.com. Submissions are due by 5 p.m., Monday September 9.

The Phoenix Famtastical Festival will be an opportunity to support the Back to School Clothing Drive with donations of school supplies or financial contributions at the event or online when ordering tickets through EventBrite.

Back to School Clothing Drive (www.backtoschoolclothingdrive.com) provides new school outfits and uniforms, backpacks and school supplies to more than 25,000 K-6 students at more than 260 schools in 40 Maricopa County school districts.





